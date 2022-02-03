FEMULINE Gaymeova is an album lasting just over 25 minutes with nine songs released by Todrick Hall on Jan. 21. The album's cover art shows listeners exactly what to expect with Todrick dressed in all pink on a pink unicorn ride, and the background resembling a video game-like atmosphere.
The album opens up with the song Bop Queen. The song perfectly captures the sound for the whole album and introduces listeners to what they should be expecting for the next song. While the lyrics are a little repetitive, it is still a good song. The song gives the feel of something you would hear in a club.
Continuing with that feeling is the song Gaymeova, which is in the album title. There is more repetitiveness at the beginning of this song, but it doesn’t affect the quality of the music. This is the album you play while getting ready to go out or you hear at the club and absolutely love it.
Most of the songs on this album have some kind of short intro, with the song 69 it’s the sound of someone in heels walking. Not only do these short intros set the tone for the song, but they add a level of fun to an already lively song.
In the middle of the album is Gay Gangsta, which has a little bit of a different vibe to it. This one you can still dance to like the others, but you could also just play this one for fun and sing along to which is an element some of the other songs don’t have. You could certainly put this one on at a party and everyone would enjoy it.
The album closes with the longest song, at 4 minutes, Dance Again. This one starts a little slower than the others rather than just jumping straight into the dance-pop music. It is probably the least repetitive of the nine songs, with longer verses before the chorus. It still holds that club feel but also has a certain play while you dance in your room sort of vibe. It closes the album perfectly.
FEMULINE Gaymeova is an album you would expect to hear in a club like local place Splash here in Baton Rouge. It also has the same type of music Todrick Hall already has put out, so if you like this album, you’ll most likely like his other music too. He is also going on tour very soon, so check that out too if you want