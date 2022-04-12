Wet leg is a newer band on the rise and on April 8, 2022, they have released their self-titled debut album. Their first single was put out on June 15, and they are moving fast.
The first song on the album is “Being In Love” with lyrics that contrast the beat. The upbeat music camouflages the lyrics, like a couple of other songs that have come out recently. The song describes all these feelings and says it “feels like being in love.” This doesn’t make it a bad song, on the contrary, it is actually a great song to open the album. This song will definitely end up on some favorite playlists.
Next up is “Chaise Longue” which you’ve probably already heard on TikTok as that is where it was mainly advertised and it kind of blew up on the platform. With a line from Mean Girls in the lyrics, it is a pretty good song. The deadpan-like deliver the lyrics in a way that makes the song light and fun. The song does get repetitive at the end, repeating the same lyric over and over for a while. That being said, the song doesn’t really get boring, it’s a song you could see yourself singing with friends.
Third on the album is “Angelica” which really picks up to then taper down on the first verse, which feels like a trick, because it picks right back up. It’s almost the same as the first song, where the lyrics contrast the music. It talks about being at a party and not really enjoying it, but the chorus says, “Good times, all the time.” The fast then slow, up and down pace of the song almost keeps you guessing what’s to come next.
‘I Don’t Wanna Go Out” and “Wet Dream” are next on the album. “I Don’t Wanna go out” sounds like one of those Twee aesthetic songs mixed with indie. There is a trend in the album of bummer lyrics with a good beat, which the band has gotten down on how to mix them to make a good song. “Wet Dream” is about just that, talking about someone having a wet dream. While the song is about a little bit of an obscene topic, and a tad repetitive, it’s got a good beat and is a pretty good song.
Up next on the album is “Convincing” and “Loving You” as the 6th and 7th songs. “Convincing” isn’t too different from the rest of the songs so far and keeps up with the pick-up slow-down pace in the middle of the song thing they have going. It’s kind of more a soft song, but not slow. “Loving You” however is more of a slower and softer vibe. It’s daydream-ESC, like driving in your car after school.
The pace picks right back up with “Ur Mom” and “Oh No” on the album. The band pretty much has the whole angry or sad lyrics but with a good vibe thing down by this point. A lot of the songs so far have had an angry connotation but not an angry beat.
There are two more songs that have slower vibes, and a good lead-up to the ending song “Too Late Now.” The song starts to slowly pick up at the beginning leading you to wonder where it’s going. You wonder if it’s ever going to fully pick up, then they go back to the same deadpanning delivering of lyrics like in “Chaise Longue.” Not for the whole song, just the middle, and after that it really picks up and keeps picking up at a faster rate till the very end where it feels like a crash ending. Almost like when you are driving home and speeding through your neighborhood because you know your house is right around the corner and finally pulling into your driveway. The song mixes a lot of the different song techniques they used throughout the album to create the end.
In the end, it’s a good album. They managed to keep the same vibe throughout with it never getting boring. You could almost guess what was coming next, but just barely. If you want to listen it’s on all streaming platforms and it’s worth going to check it out.