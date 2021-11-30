Two of the most well-known female artists of today have recently released albums. Taylor Swift's re-release of “Red” or “Red TV” was put out on Nov. 12. Adele’s album “30” was released on Nov. 19. Both albums were highly anticipated by fans, and the artists did not disappoint.
Starting with Taylor Swift's “Red TV” the album has all 16 original songs plus nine new vault songs. This is including the new ten-minute version of “All Too Well” which also had a short film released with the song. Out of all the songs, fans were probably most excited for this one. The new ten-minute version already has the most streams out of any of the songs on the album. When you listen to the song you can tell Taylor poured all of her emotions into it, and it just showcases what an amazing songwriter she is.
Without the new “All Too Well’ overshadowing the other vault songs, fans were also excited to find out that one of the new songs would have a feature by Phoebe Bridgers. “Nothing New” is a beautiful song that has a very similar feel to some of the other vault songs and original songs. Phoebe Bridgers really makes the song what it is, devastatingly beautiful and very cry-worthy. Other vault songs that have been fan favorites are “The Very First Night”, “Run” which features Ed Sheeran, and “I Bet You Think About Me” featuring Chris Stapleton.
The re-recordings re-captured the feel of the original Red album, but with a new sense of maturity. Fans got to experience the album all over again at new ages and got the excitement of getting new songs. This is not Taylor Swift's first re-release of an album, the first one being “Fearless TV”, and fans are excited to find out what her next one will be as she goes on the journey of getting the ownership of her music back.
Adele’s album release “30” got many fans across the globe excited as well. The album has 12 songs and lasts 58 minutes. Her last album came out in 2015 so everyone was excited to hear new music from Adele and her newest chapters in life.
The album starts out with “Stanger’s By Nature” which is strikingly beautiful. The song has a dreamy, almost Wizard of Oz feel to it and sets the vibe of the album perfectly. The album then moves onto “Easy On Me” which was the single that Adele released prior to the release of the album. The song is so inherently Adele, in that the lyrics are so well done, and her voice is once again showcased to be stunning.
The song “My Little Love” features conversations between her and her son Angelo. The song is showing her son who she is and what she is feeling at this point in her life. It is so full of emotion and the snippets of her and her son talking just adds to that emotional feel.
While the album Is very emotional, it is not inherently sad. The songs “Cry Your Heart Out” and “Oh My God” have a much more upbeat feel to them. The song “All Night Parking” is also more upbeat but in a very different way, while it may not be a song you dance to you can definitely listen to it while on a night drive through the city.
The album's end “Love Is A Game” is just as lovely as the rest of the songs. It once again has that dreamy feel to it. It is the perfect ending to the emotional album telling Adele’s story, almost like the ending song at the finish of a movie.
Adele’s album tells the story of her divorce, the changes she’s gone through, and also uses the album to explain it to her son. Each song is packed full of emotion and a story and of course shows off Adele’s stunningly beautiful voice.
Both albums put out by the artists tell two different stories but are both amazing in their own way. Many fans across different ages and stages in their life can listen and relate to either album, and fans that don’t relate can simply appreciate both artists' talent and dedication to their music.