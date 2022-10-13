Yours Truly is a pop-punk band out of Sydney, New South Wales. The band has racked up international touring credits, media and radio recognition, and has garnered a sizable fan base.
Yours Truly first broke into the scene with their 2019 EP “Afterglow” and spent the remainder of the year performing on stages. Their punchy-pop lyrics and stage presence have given them touring opportunities with similar, but more famous bands like I Prevail and Pierce the Veil.
The band recently played at South Side Ballroom in Dallas, TX over the weekend, where many in the crowd watched them perform for the first time. I was pleased to see the band’s set and was amazed by their stage presence and how responsive the crowd was with concert-goers jumping, dancing and cheering.
The band opened their set with their song “Lights On”, a punky and gritty song that comes from their 2022 album “Is This What I Look Like?”. The verses of the song are pushy and in-your-face with speedy guitar riffs and drum beats throughout the song. Lead singer Mikaila Delgado’s energy on stage is lively as she dances around the stage and holds control of her vocals to deliver a performance worth seeing.
The second song of the set was “Bruises” a true pop-punk song with quick punk tempos, loud guitars, and drums with pop melodies sung throughout. This was one of the standout tracks and had myself and others dancing along with the music. The studio version of this song is originally performed with Stray from the Path’s frontman Drew York, but Delgado picked up the last two verses of the song to deliver one of the most energetic performances of the night.
The set slowed down a bit with the song “Careless Kind”, a smoother and poppier song compared to the rest of the “Is This What I Look Like?” album. The song was the shortest on the setlist and showcases Delgado’s vocals the best with longer-held-out notes and smoother melodies. The lyrics of this song stood out to me as they talk about wanting to change your mindset towards things that are out of your control, and it felt like a deep introduction to Delgado’s thought process as a person.
Delgado picks up the set again with their song “Composure” from their debut album “Self Care”. The song was another stand-out song in their performance as the energy of the band got the crowd going, and the rhythms and lyrics are so catchy you can’t help but move with the song. This song is one of their more poppy-sounding songs, but still earned the band more crowd energy as the energy picked back up in the venue after this song.
The high energy continued into the next song, “Hallucinate”. This song goes back to a more pop-punk sound, with a touch of electronic elements in the instrumental, but the vocals are more melodic throughout the song. This song was “heavier” with lyrics that were darker than the rest of the setlist, but the song was also one of the most powerful songs performed by the band that night with Delgado belting the lyrics and thrashing around the stage.
The fast punk tempo was still present in the song “Walk Over My Grave”. This song gave guitarists, Teddie Winder-Haron and Lachlan Cronin, and drummer, Brad Cronan, a chance to stand out on stage as the instrumentals of this song were the most impressive of their performance. This song opens their second album, “Is This What I Look Like?” and shows the harder side of the band instrumentally with punchier lyrics, faster drums and speedier guitar riffs than the rest of the songs the band performed, or even put out for release.
The band closed with their song “High Hopes”, a single originally released in 2018. The instrumentals go back to their pop-punk sound with the melodic pop vocals of Delgado, but this song had more people singing and bopping their heads in the crowd. Haron, Cronin and Cronan got to have another stand-out moment on the stage as the guitars and drums carried this song to finish the set on a song that had the most recognition in the crowd.
The young band possesses a refined and professional sound that makes them sound like veterans in the pop-punk scene which demands the band more recognition. Yours Truly is a band everyone needs to be keeping their eyes on as their performance and songwriting are going to lead to even more success in the pop-punk scene.