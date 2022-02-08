In the past few weeks many singles have been put out, as usual in the music world, but here are five singles that have been released by five different talented black female artists.
The first single was released on Jan. 28 by Emmavie and artist Wakai. The song “Starter Jacket” is an alternative hip-hop song with a jazzy feel to it. It is a very laid-back song with a good groove.
Second on the list is “Softly” by Arlo Parks released on Feb. 1. The song is a little repetitive, but it doesn’t really affect the quality of the song that much. It is a sweet indie-pop song that is super upbeat. This is definitely a song you would want to add to your indie pop playlists.
The next single is by Nicki Minaj. “Do We Have A Problem?” was put out on Feb. 4 and features Lil Baby. “Do We Have A Problem?” was released with a nine-minute-long action-packed music video. The song is good and gives hope to new music that may be released in the future by Nicki.
Serayah’s single “P.O.V.” is fourth on the list. The single was released on Feb. 4. The song is named accurately since it is Serayah showing listeners who she is and how she sees it through her lens. The song talks about what she has been through, not only before becoming an artist but also during. Despite that description, the song isn’t one that will make you sad. It’s perfect to just turn on and vibe to it.
Last but not least is “Flamin’ Hottie” by Megan Thee Stallion, and this one was another single that was released on Feb. 4. Falmin’ Hottie samples from Salt-N-Peppa’s song "Push It." The song was made to promote Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Flamin’ Hot Doritos. She even makes snack references in the song. While the song isn’t very long it is good nonetheless. It sounds like a regular type of song you would expect from Megan Thee Stallion.
All of these songs are by talented artists and are worth taking the time to check out. The songs are out on all streaming platforms, so go give them a listen.