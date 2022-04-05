A lot of music has been put out recently by a couple of big-name artists. From Harry Styles to 5 Seconds of Summer, there are five new singles on this list that have been recently released.
First up on the list is “As It Was” by Harry Styles. This song was released on March 31 as the single for his future album “Harry’s House” which will come out May 20. “As It Was” is a little bit different than what he has done before. This song is having more vulnerability to it being about the topic of change. It is one of those songs where the upbeat musical elements camouflage the lyrics until you really listen to it. It gives us a look into what his new album will bring, and fans are dying of anticipation waiting for its release.
Next is 5 Seconds of Summer’s new single “Take My Hand” released on April 1. “Take My Hand” has elements of the band's original sound, but they are still steering toward something new. The song is a little soft but picks up throughout. It almost gives the same vibes as their 2018 album “Youngblood.” It is a little repetitive but something the band has done well within the past is making repetitiveness catchy.
Surfaces' new single “I Can’t Help But Feel” came out on April 1. The song has a groovy beat and a little bit of a repetitive begging and chorus. That being said, when you don’t single out just the lyrics and just listen it’s a good song. The song will definitely be on some of those late-night drive playlists.
Up next on the list is Beach Bunny with “Fire Escape” released on March 29. The song starts off a little heavy, but then slows down and settles a little bit. It’s kind of a song you would expect from Beach Bunny but not in a bad way at all. They have this specific vibe and style that really works well for them. It’s a good song that fits in with their discography.
The last song on this list is for sure not the least, it is “snakes” by corook. The song was released on April 1, along with a couple of other singles, and is on “achoo!” her new EP. This song is more unconventional, being a little bit of a funny song. The song is literally just about snakes. The song even states it is not a metaphor, it is just about snakes.
All of these artists have other music you can check out and many of them are anticipated upcoming releases. Be on the lookout for that and go listen to these songs.