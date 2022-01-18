In the past few months, a lot of artists have been dropping new albums such as Adele, Drake, Kanye, and many more. Many other artists have been releasing on a smaller scale, giving their fans new singles to listen to. New singles from artists in all genres are put out all the time, but here are five specific artists that have just recently been released.
The newest single from the list that has been dropped is Easy with The Game and Kanye West. Easy was released on Jan 15th. The song's interesting cover art automatically catches your eye, a red backdrop with a skinned monkey. The song has a good beat and memorable lyrics. In Kanye’s verse, he mentions Pete Davidson, with a loud “Who?” following the name drop. Kanye also mentions his divorce followed by dropping another name, Kourtney Kardashian.
The next single was released on Jan. 14th, Little Bother (feat. Fousheé) by King Princess. It’s a song about feeling like a burden or a bother to someone important in your life who you’ve lost. The lyrics bring up questions to that person and knowing you won’t get an answer because they might not be listening to it at all. While the premise of the song may sound sad, it is a very good song that won’t bring you down.
Avril Lavigne is on this list, having released a song on Jan 14th. Love It When You Hate Me (feat. Blackbear) has the classic Avril Lavigne feel with a more mature sound. The song is about ignoring all of someone’s red flags and falling for them, even more, when they act toxic. The chorus is very catchy and upbeat. Blackbears verse fits very well in the song, both artist bringing their classic sounds to create a fun song. Since the song has the same vibes as most of her past ones, it’s easy to reminisce on the days of blasting Girlfriend.
Fourth on the list is Love Me More by Mitski put out on Jan. 12th. Love Me More is Mitski reflecting on her choice to be an artist. It has themes on isolation, and though it was written pre-pandemic, these themes have become more prominent in the times of lockdowns and self-isolation. As always Mitski writes beautiful lyrics in songs with deeper meanings.
Last, but not least, the next song on this list is by Hippo Campus released on Jan. 11th. The song is Ride or Die and has an upbeat, groovy feel to it. While the beginning of the song is repetitive with the lyrics, it is a joyful song that is definitely worthy of playing while you’re driving with all the windows down.
This is a very diverse list, with five different artists that all fit into different genres, but all are songs of quality. Check all of these songs out and if you want to hear some more new singles you can look at one of the many playlists Spotify puts out for new releases. The platform even has some playlists of releases specially catered to the music styles you already listen to. You can also listen to KLSU, with a wide variety of music being played every day.