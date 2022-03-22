Musical artists come in all different forms of talented people, from how they look to who they love. Many genres are influenced by queer voices, even more so today with the world becoming more acceptable little by little. From Freddie Mercury to Elton John, and Hayley Kiyoko to Lil Nas X. There have always been queer artists in the music industry, whether they were able to highlight that or not, but today there are so many that are able to be out and proud and inspire queer people all around.
The first of the five on this list is singer-songwriter Dodie. Dodie started out on YouTube and now has an amazing following on music streaming platforms. Her song “She” is very well known within the queer community, a song about her liking a friend that she knew wouldn’t be able to reciprocate. She has said it herself that it is sad but in a good way.
Next up is Janelle Monae who is not only a singer but also an actress, an icon in fashion, and a producer. She has been nominated for eight Grammys and has won other awards. She has a pretty good following for her music and has a couple of albums out. Her music is a fusion that spans many different genres. Her songs highlight themes of identity with topics of race and sexuality.
Pabllo Vittar, a Brazilian drag queen and singer, is third on the list. They were the first drag queen to win an EMA award. Vittar will be at Coachella this year and their many fans are excited to see their name among some other favorite artists.
A band is on this list, Scissor Sisters, with openly gay lead singer Jake Shears. The band has songs like “Let’s Have A Kiki” and “I Can’t Decide” that you’ve probably heard in the media. The band has its roots in the queer nightlife scenes of New York.
Last on the list is singer Raveena. Her music sweeps you up in a dreamy, intimate vibes that explore the expression of self and healing. She is providing representation and a safe space for other POC queer people out there. Her personal style matches her music and is someone to be added to your list of artists to listen to.
This is just five of the abundance of talented queer artists in the music industry. If you haven’t listened to them yet, you should go look into their music. Add them to your playlists and look into other artists that are bringing their unique queer experiences into the industry.