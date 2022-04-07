The Foo Fighters are a band many have described as grunge, alternative rock, and hard rock. On March 25, 2022, the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins, unfortunately, passed away. Many fans, as well as the band members, friends, and family, were devastated by the news of his passing. While this is a hard time for many, it is a chance to look back on the amazing career Taylor Hawkins and the rest of the Foo Fighters have had.
The band has many accomplishments that highlight their career in music. With 15 Grammys and seven platinum albums, and many more awards, it can be seen the Foo Fighters are one of the greats. They have also received the award for Best Rock Album five times.
In the Foo Fighters first year of eligibility, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll hall of fame. This was in 2021 and no one was surprised that they were because the band deserved it.
Their discography is long having released 10 studio albums, 10 Eps, and 57 singles. There is a lot of music out there for people to listen to and really appreciate the band. Out of all their songs, some fan favorites have been “Everlong,” “My Hero,” and “Learn to Fly.”
A fun fact about the frontman of the Foo Fighters Dave Grohl is he once broke his leg in the middle of a show and then continued on and finished the show with the broken leg. He was also inducted into the Rock and Roll hall of fame before the band was.
The Foo Fighters have been on nine tours, including their two world tours. Plus the many other shows that they have done, that is a lot of fans coming to see their music. Many have looked forward to seeing them at festivals as well, like Jazz Fest.
Taylor Hawkins while widely known for being the drummer in the Foo Fighters also had his own projects. There was Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders who released three studio albums. In 2020 he formed NHC with Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, where Hawkins did lead vocals and drumming. NHC has an EP out and a couple of singles and was supposed to have an album release in 2022.
All in all, the Foo Fighters have had a pretty amazing career. While all their shows are canceled right now to mourn the loss of their beloved drummer, who is to say if they will make music again one day. Even if they don’t fans can still look back at all their accomplishments and rock out to their music.