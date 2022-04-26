Mood and Music

From your hype playlist to that one oddly specific feeling mix, most everyone associates music with a mood. A lot of time, people will also attach a song to a person in their life or memory as well.
There are a lot of playlists out there people save for a specific occasion, like getting ready to go out or studying. People file music and genres into little boxes of when they can listen to it depending on their mood or the event.
People also make up hypothetical situations with their playlists, like “Reading in a café in France,” or “Running for your life in a dystopian movie.” People will make a playlist for a specific situation and feeling, usually, a made-up one and these playlists will blow up on Spotify. Some Spotify accounts are dedicated to making playlists to cater to a specific feeling and get thousands of followers on the app.
People also do this relating to celebrities, for example, a playlist named “Holding hand with Timothée Chalamet,” or “Summer with Harry Styles.” People create these playlists to mimic the feeling of these situations.
People will make playlists on Spotify for moods that blow up too, like “Crying on the bathroom floor at 3 am,” and “Happy indie spring mornings.” These playlists will get hundreds to thousands of likes because people can relate to them on a whole other level.
When people attach a song to a memory when they play that song, it is like that one emotion they felt is back in them at full force. Whether it was happy or sad, people want to reminisce on an experience. Also, it’s nice to get a good cry out once in a while and a certain song for some people will help with that.
Music means different things to different people. While one person might listen to a song and cry or think it’s sad, that same song might make someone else happy. It all depends on how you see a song, or how you interpret it.
At the end of the day, you’ll always be able to find that perfect playlist to match your mood. If you can’t. just make it, because usually other people are looking for it too.