Across the Baton Rouge area, there are many venues for different concerts and shows, and a new one has come around. Chelsea’s Live officially opened on Jan. 14th all while documenting the process on Instagram.
The venue has an artistic feel to it, with a bright neon sign outside and an even cooler inside. It’s a very open space with two bars, paintings on the wall, and of course the main stage. It’s the perfect venue for you to grab some friends, come see a show, and not be pushed together in a tight space. Its openness allows you to walk around, stand by the stage, or sit on the stools by the wall. There’s even a table or two outside if you want to sit and chat.
Chelsea’s Live has already had a couple of shows at the new venue and has many more lined up. Recently, on Jan. 21st, bands Wumbo, The Nocturnal Broadcast, and Riarosa were there all in one show. Riarosa was performing their new EP live, Pinkish, that had been released that day. The band's performances were amazing, with good sound quality and even better lighting programs. The lights made for pictures being taken of the show even more wonderful.
With already having so many different artists and bands lined up for shows, Chelsea’s Live will be the place you can be certain will have a wide variety for all kinds of genres. Go take a look at their website and social media to see all the different shows that you can look forward to.