The Nocturnal Broadcast is an all-encompassing band exploring many genres from indie rock to midwest emo, or as they put it, math-folk. With one album already released the band is putting out a new album, “Null”, on Feb. 25. There will be nine songs on the album. You can go ahead and get a taste for it with “Catastrophist”, a song on the album that they have already released. You can also go to their concert at Chelsea’s Live on March 3 to hear the album live.
The first song on their new album is “Snowed In” coming in at just over five minutes. With a nice instrumental introduction, the song opens up the album with a sort of intimate feel that you could get from a live performance. The vocals bring a bright tone that gives a nostalgic feeling.
Second on “Null” is “Catastrophist”, which is already out. This song is a little under five minutes and has a soft feel to it that is still bringing that sort of nostalgic vibe to the album.
Next are “Insomnia” and “Recidivism” with one being over five minutes and the other being just over four minutes. “Insomnia” starts off kind of soft and slow and then picks up into a more fast, upbeat sound. This song continues with the same vibe as the first song, making you feel like you are hearing it live. “Recidivism” starts a little differently than the other songs as far as the instrumental introduction. This song starts faster then slows down a little bit. It’s far from a slow song, but with its powerful intro it settles off further into the song.
The fifth song on the album is “Good Days” which is much slower than the other songs so far. It’s also shorter than the first four songs, coming in at a little over three minutes. This song gives the same feeling of that moment of the concert where everyone has their flashlights turned on. With a soft and light feel, it is a beautiful song.
“Lavender” and “Every Day’s The Same” are the sixth and seventh songs on the album. “Lavender” picks back up with the fast-paced tempo the other songs have. This one is not light like “Good Days” and is something you can jam out to. “Every Day’s The Same” doesn’t have an instrumental introduction like some of the other songs have and just jumps right into it. It has more of a heavy, loud feel to it as well. “Lavender” is about four minutes, and “Every Day’s The same” is the shortest on the album at about two minutes.
The album comes close to the end with “Monomania” being the eighth song. “Monomania” is a little similar to the vibes the previous two songs give off. The song starts super heavy, and tones down a bit towards the end. It is a good lead-up to the end of the album. This one comes in at five minutes, with more instrumentals at the end rather than at the start.
The ninth and final song is “On The End” at five and a half minutes. It has a nice introduction, keeping up with the same vibe as most of the other songs. The vocals bring together all the different feels the other songs carry, yet still stand apart from the others. It is a good ending song, closing the album off well.
The lyrics on this album are all unique, bringing a good mix of indie rock and folk, and you can feel the midwest emo sound the band describes themselves with. The album overall has a nice live aspect, intimate feel to it. You should check it out on your streaming platforms when it’s released and listen to their other music too. “Null” comes out Friday, Feb. 25, and be sure you are at Chelsea’s Live on March 3 to see the band perform.