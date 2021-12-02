It’s that time of the year again, where everyone is posting their Spotify Wrapped to show off their impeccable music tastes. Each year Spotify provides a personalized rundown of what your music habits were the previous 365 days. You get to see your top artists and songs, what genres you listened to the most, and they even put in some fun ones like what song would play at the beginning of your movie. Not only do people share their own Spotify Wrapped each year but Spotify also shares their data of who was the most listed on the app with artists, albums, and songs.
Since yesterday when Spotify Wrapped came out many people across campus flocked to post theirs. There were a lot of the same top artists, like Taylor Swift, Kanye, Billie Eilish, and Hozier. There were also some pretty known artists that were at the top of some people's wrapped, but not as much as you might expect, like Harry Styles or Doja Cat.
Along with the expected popular responses, people also had some very different artists in their wrapped this year. For example, there was a couple with Insane Clown Posse and Mitski. Also on a few people's list was the Glee Cast or Lin-Manuel Miranda. Some people just really like to hear Rachel Berry and the Glee Club singing Journey songs.
On Spotify’s post of what the top streamed artist was on the app, Bad Bunny was number one. Along with Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, and Justin Bieber. The Weeknd and Olivia Rodrigo were also on their chart. Even though Doja Cat wasn’t on that list, the album “Planet Her” was on their most streamed albums of the year. That was along with “MONTERO” at number six, and “SOUR” as the number one streamed album.
Whether you are listening to Hozier or the Glee Cast, everyone is ready to see your Spotify Wrapped. Even if you get a little judgment for being in the top one percent of Glee listeners, you should still share yours. Spotify Wrapped just goes to show once again that Spotify always goes above and beyond for its users.