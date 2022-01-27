In recent music news, you can go on any platform and see that the band Brockhampton has officially broken up as of Jan. 14th. The band of many members has been quite popular in the music industry and many fans are upset at the announcement of their separation. In light of this, everyone can still appreciate their music and how Brockhampton came to be.
Brockhampton is an American hip-hop collective that formed in 2010 almost completely online. Kevin Abstract, 14-years-old at the time, posted "Anybody wanna make a band? Who's down?" on a Kanye West forum. This is how many of the group members met. That’s one way to start a band.
After forming in 2010, Brockhampton released their debut single Bet I in 2015. The single was later removed from streaming platforms for a while, then re-uploaded on YouTube. The band really started gaining traction after the release of their debut mixtape ALL-AMERICAN TRASH in March of 2016. Brockhampton then spent most of 2017 recording and then releasing, their album trilogy SATURATION. The band very quickly began gaining a lot of attention during the release of these albums, and their popularity just kept rising with their future projects.
During their journey of becoming a well-known and pretty famous band, Brockhampton has released six albums, 27 singles, one mixtape, and has put out 38 music videos. Some of their more popular songs are SUGAR, BANKROLL, and FACE.
Despite breaking up the band is still on good terms. On Twitter and Instagram, the band said they simply want to focus and explore more on solo projects. It is still sad news to hear such a great brand separating, but at least there are no hard feelings between the members.
Fans can still listen to their music on all platforms and go back and watch their many music videos. If you want to hear more of Brockhampton be sure to request it and let KLSU know!