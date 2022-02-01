My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, and more playing all at the same three-day festival. When We Were Young, put on by Live Nation, is promising over 60 bands to play over the course of three days in Las Vegas. Will it live up to festival legacies like Warped Tour?
The tickets for When We Were Young sold out fast, so a second and then a third date were added after huge demand. The festival will take place on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, with the final date being days later on Oct. 29. It will run for most of the day, with performances at different stages from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. There’s going to be a lot of running around for fans wanting to catch their favorite bands.
The headliners, My Chemical Romance and Paramore, will have the longest sets while the other bands will have much shorter sets, which is to be expected with over 60 bands. Fans are going to have to pick and choose who they really want to see, or simply bite the bullet and buy multiple days. With general admission tickets being around $250, the cheapest option, you’ll be spending a good amount of money.
On the website for When We Were Young, there is a section saying safety precautions will be taken, like mandatory vaccine cards, but musical festivals tend to be very lenient with safety and security. You can also be certain some fan dying to see their favorite band will pull out a fake vaccine card, like the ones that have been spreading around. People across the internet are very skeptical of this concert and are nervous to see how this will be safely done.
There are some similar bands that are to be expected on the alternative lineup, like Bring Me The Horizon and Sleeping With Sirens. On this list, though, there were some surprises, like resident TikTok e-boy and Hype House member Lilhuddy. So, a TikTok star on stage following bands like We The Kings is the sort of variety to expect.
This festival seems like everyone’s middle school dream, but many are still very wary. It will be interesting to see how this will be pulled off successfully. We have seen many similar festivals fail, and those even had lower expectations. Hopefully, it will run smoothly, but these things usually come with a few bumps in the road.
You can check out more information about the When We Were Young festival on their website and try to grab one of the few tickets left. Anyone not buying a ticket will be watching with the rest of the internet to see how this all plays out.