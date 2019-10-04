Riarosa in the Live Room @ KLSU

Baton Rouge band Riarosa performing in the KLSU Live Room September 26, 2019
Audio - J.T. O'Neal
Video - Jimmy Lloyd & Wade Henderson
Editing - Ben Caplan
"Pinkish" - Riarosa
"Sit Back" - Riarosa
"Change" - Riarosa
