  1. Bob Dylan - If Not For You
  2. Cat Power - Metal Heart
  3. John Denver - Rocky Mountain High
  4. Violent Femmes - Good Feeling
  5. Hank Williams - Cold Cold Heart
  6. Tammy Wynette - Stand by Your Man
  7. Dolly Parton - Here You Come Again
  8. John Denver - Take Me Home, Country Roads
  9. Marty Robbins - Big Iron
  10. The Mountain Goats - Going to Georgia
  11. Merle Haggard - My Old Pal
  12. First Aid Kit -Emmylou
  13. The Charlie Daniels Band - The Devil Went Down To Georgia
  14. Charley Pride - (Is Anybody Going To) San Antone
  15. Highwaymen - 07 Live Forever
  16. Fleet Foxes - Blue Ridge Mountains
  17. Willie Nelson - blue eyes crying in the rain
  18. Johnny Cash & Bob Dylan - You Are My Sunshine
  19. Dolly Parton - 9 to 5
  20. The Mountain Goats - Jenny
  21. Cat Power - Still In Love
  22. Hank Williams - Move It On Over
  23. Bob Dylan - Don't Think Twice, It's All R
  24. Woody Guthrie - This Land Is Your Land
  25. Willie Nelson - i'm movin' on with hank snow
  26. First Aid Kit - In The Morning
  27. Violent Femmes - Children Of The Revolution
  28. The Charlie Daniels Band - In America
  29. Highwaymen - 04 City of New Orleans (Live) [1990 Version]
  30. George Jones - He Stopped Loving Her Today
  31. Cat Power - 3 Times
  32. Bob Dylan - Knockin' On Heaven's Door
  33. Bob Dylan - Lay Lady Lay
  34. Dolly Parton/Loretta Lynn/Patsy Cline/Tammy Wynette - Lovesick Blues
