- Bob Dylan - If Not For You
- Cat Power - Metal Heart
- John Denver - Rocky Mountain High
- Violent Femmes - Good Feeling
- Hank Williams - Cold Cold Heart
- Tammy Wynette - Stand by Your Man
- Dolly Parton - Here You Come Again
- John Denver - Take Me Home, Country Roads
- Marty Robbins - Big Iron
- The Mountain Goats - Going to Georgia
- Merle Haggard - My Old Pal
- First Aid Kit -Emmylou
- The Charlie Daniels Band - The Devil Went Down To Georgia
- Charley Pride - (Is Anybody Going To) San Antone
- Highwaymen - 07 Live Forever
- Fleet Foxes - Blue Ridge Mountains
- Willie Nelson - blue eyes crying in the rain
- Johnny Cash & Bob Dylan - You Are My Sunshine
- Dolly Parton - 9 to 5
- The Mountain Goats - Jenny
- Cat Power - Still In Love
- Hank Williams - Move It On Over
- Bob Dylan - Don't Think Twice, It's All R
- Woody Guthrie - This Land Is Your Land
- Willie Nelson - i'm movin' on with hank snow
- First Aid Kit - In The Morning
- Violent Femmes - Children Of The Revolution
- The Charlie Daniels Band - In America
- Highwaymen - 04 City of New Orleans (Live) [1990 Version]
- George Jones - He Stopped Loving Her Today
- Cat Power - 3 Times
- Bob Dylan - Knockin' On Heaven's Door
- Bob Dylan - Lay Lady Lay
- Dolly Parton/Loretta Lynn/Patsy Cline/Tammy Wynette - Lovesick Blues
Simpler Daize 9/19/2020
- Isabel Sauviac
-
- Updated
Isabel Sauviac
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 70°
- Heat Index: 70°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 70°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:52:26 AM
- Sunset: 07:03:04 PM
- Dew Point: 64°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ASCENSION, ASSUMPTION, EAST BATON ROUGE, IBERVILLE, LOWER JEFFERSON, LOWER LAFOURCHE, LOWER PLAQUEMINES, LOWER ST. BERNARD, LOWER TERREBONNE, ORLEANS, ST. CHARLES, ST. JAMES, ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST, UPPER JEFFERSON, UPPER LAFOURCHE, UPPER PLAQUEMINES, UPPER ST. BERNARD, UPPER TERREBONNE AND WEST BATON ROUGE. * THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WET WEATHER ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORM BETA WILL RESULT IN STORM TOTAL RAINFALL OF 3 TO 5 INCHES THROUGH WEDNESDAY WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THE AREAS THAT RECEIVE THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 06:52:26 AM
Sunset: 07:03:04 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: ENE @ 14mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 70%
Sunrise: 06:52:59 AM
Sunset: 07:01:50 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: E @ 16mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 90%
Sunrise: 06:53:32 AM
Sunset: 07:00:35 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: E @ 13mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:54:05 AM
Sunset: 06:59:21 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 80%
Sunrise: 06:54:39 AM
Sunset: 06:58:07 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:55:12 AM
Sunset: 06:56:53 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:55:46 AM
Sunset: 06:55:39 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.