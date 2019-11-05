Soul Deep 11/2/19

This playlist is a compilation of current, lofi, hip-hop beats that showcase the range of new-aged Black artists.

1) Wale - On Chill (ft. Jeremih)

2) Rick Ross - Gold Roses (ft. Drake)

3) Xavier Omar - Black Man

4) Frank Ocean - Swim Good

5) Masego - I Had a Vision

6) Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo

7) SiR - Canvas

8) PARTYNEXTDOOR - East Liberty

9) Brent Faiyaz - Poison

10) Travis Scott - HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

11) Bryson Tiller - Overtime

12) Frank Ocean - Pink + White

13) Frank Ocean - Provider

14) Travis Scott - R.I.P SCREW

15) Frank Ocean - Ivy

16) Daniel Caesar - CYANIDE

17) Drake - Karaoke

18) Childish Gambino - Me and Your Mama

19) Travis Scott - ASTROTHUNDER

20) Bryson Tiller - Right My Wrongs

21) Don Tolliver - No Idea

22) Gunna - Out the Hood

23) Kendrick Lamar - YAH.

24) Drake - Teenage Fever

25) Gunna - Yao Ming

26) Brent Faiyaz - Gang Over Luv

27) Don Toliver - Situation

28) Erykah Badu - Medley: What's Yo Phone Number

https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/klsu-show-3/pl.u-MDAWveGtWMv0G2

Load comments