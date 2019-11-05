Soul Deep 11/2/19

This playlist is a compilation of current, lofi, hip-hop beats that showcase the range of new-aged Black artists.
1) Wale - On Chill (ft. Jeremih)
2) Rick Ross - Gold Roses (ft. Drake)
3) Xavier Omar - Black Man
4) Frank Ocean - Swim Good
5) Masego - I Had a Vision
6) Lucky Daye - Roll Some Mo
7) SiR - Canvas
8) PARTYNEXTDOOR - East Liberty
9) Brent Faiyaz - Poison
10) Travis Scott - HIGHEST IN THE ROOM
11) Bryson Tiller - Overtime
12) Frank Ocean - Pink + White
13) Frank Ocean - Provider
14) Travis Scott - R.I.P SCREW
15) Frank Ocean - Ivy
16) Daniel Caesar - CYANIDE
17) Drake - Karaoke
18) Childish Gambino - Me and Your Mama
19) Travis Scott - ASTROTHUNDER
20) Bryson Tiller - Right My Wrongs
21) Don Tolliver - No Idea
22) Gunna - Out the Hood
23) Kendrick Lamar - YAH.
24) Drake - Teenage Fever
25) Gunna - Yao Ming
26) Brent Faiyaz - Gang Over Luv
27) Don Toliver - Situation
28) Erykah Badu - Medley: What's Yo Phone Number
https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/klsu-show-3/pl.u-MDAWveGtWMv0G2