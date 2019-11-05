Soul Deep 10/26/19

This playlist showcases the kings of R&B and Rap from the 90s-present.

1) The Notorious B.I.G - Juicy

2) Jodeci - Come & Talk to Me

3) Hi-Five - I Like the Way (The Kissing Game)

4) Zapp & Roger - I Want to Be Your Man

5) Snoop Dog - Gin and Juice (ft. Dat N***a Daz)

6) Ice Cube - It Was a Good Day

7) 2Pac - Keep Ya Head Up

8) Marvin Gaye - Sexual Healing 

9) New Edition - Cool It Now

10) Bobby Brown - Roni

11) Michael Jackson - Remember the Time

12) The Isley Brothers - For the Love of You, Pts. 1 & 2

13) Jodeci - Feenin'

14) Jagged Edge - Promise

15) Usher - That's What It's Made For

16) Chris Brown - Yo (Excuse Me Miss)

17) Don Toliver - Situation

18) Drake - Teenage Fever

19) PARTYNEXTDOOR - Grown Woman

20) Brent Faiyaz - Gang Over Luv

21) 6LACK - PRBLMS

22) Kendrick Lamar - YAH.

23) Lloyd - You (ft. Lil Wayne)

24) Bow Wow - Shortie Like Mine (ft. Chris Brown)

25) Soulja Boy Tell 'Em - Kiss Me Thru the Phone (ft. Sammie)

26) T-pain - Bartender (ft. Akon)

https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/klsu-show-2/pl.u-EdAVzv3taYy719

