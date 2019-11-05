Soul Deep 10/26/19

This playlist showcases the kings of R&B and Rap from the 90s-present.
1) The Notorious B.I.G - Juicy
2) Jodeci - Come & Talk to Me
3) Hi-Five - I Like the Way (The Kissing Game)
4) Zapp & Roger - I Want to Be Your Man
5) Snoop Dog - Gin and Juice (ft. Dat N***a Daz)
6) Ice Cube - It Was a Good Day
7) 2Pac - Keep Ya Head Up
8) Marvin Gaye - Sexual Healing
9) New Edition - Cool It Now
10) Bobby Brown - Roni
11) Michael Jackson - Remember the Time
12) The Isley Brothers - For the Love of You, Pts. 1 & 2
13) Jodeci - Feenin'
14) Jagged Edge - Promise
15) Usher - That's What It's Made For
16) Chris Brown - Yo (Excuse Me Miss)
17) Don Toliver - Situation
18) Drake - Teenage Fever
19) PARTYNEXTDOOR - Grown Woman
20) Brent Faiyaz - Gang Over Luv
21) 6LACK - PRBLMS
22) Kendrick Lamar - YAH.
23) Lloyd - You (ft. Lil Wayne)
24) Bow Wow - Shortie Like Mine (ft. Chris Brown)
25) Soulja Boy Tell 'Em - Kiss Me Thru the Phone (ft. Sammie)
26) T-pain - Bartender (ft. Akon)
https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/klsu-show-2/pl.u-EdAVzv3taYy719