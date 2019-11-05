Soul Deep 11/2/19

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 79F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Areas of patchy fog early. Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 78F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.