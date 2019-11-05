This playlist showcases Black queens from the 90s-present day in the R&B and Hip-Hop genres.
1) Queen Latifah - U.N.I.T.Y
2) TLC - What About Your Friends
3) Lauryn Hill - Can't Take My Eyes Off of You
4) Aaliyah - Back and Forth
5) Missy Elliott - The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)
6) Lauryn Hill - Doo Wop (That Thing)
7) Mary K. Blige - Real Love
8) Brandy - I Wanna Be Down
9) SWV - Weak
10) Ashanti - Foolish
11) Monica - So Gone
12) Keyshia Cole - I Should've Cheated
13) Beyonce - Me, Myself and I
14) Mariah Carey - Shake It Off
15) Beyonce - Kitty Kat
16) Solonge - Don't Touch My Hair
17) Summer Walker - Playing Games
18) Kehlani - Footsteps (ft. Musiq Soulchild
19) SZA - Childs Play (ft. Chance the Rapper)
20) The Internet - Special Affair
21) Noname - Casket Pretty
22) Tierra Whack - Hungry Hippo
23) ABRA - Pull Up
24) Mariah the Scientist - Reminders
25) Amber Mark & DRAM - Put You On
26) Rapsody - You Should Know (ft. Busta Rhymes)
27) Syd - Know
28) SZA - The Weekend
29) Sevyn Streeter - Before I Do
30) Solange - Almeda
