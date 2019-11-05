This playlist showcases Black queens from the 90s-present day in the R&B and Hip-Hop genres.

1) Queen Latifah - U.N.I.T.Y

2) TLC - What About Your Friends

3) Lauryn Hill - Can't Take My Eyes Off of You

4) Aaliyah - Back and Forth

5) Missy Elliott - The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)

6) Lauryn Hill - Doo Wop (That Thing)

7) Mary K. Blige - Real Love

8) Brandy - I Wanna Be Down

9) SWV - Weak

10) Ashanti - Foolish

11) Monica - So Gone

12) Keyshia Cole - I Should've Cheated

13) Beyonce - Me, Myself and I

14) Mariah Carey - Shake It Off

15) Beyonce - Kitty Kat

16) Solonge - Don't Touch My Hair

17) Summer Walker - Playing Games

18) Kehlani - Footsteps (ft. Musiq Soulchild

19) SZA - Childs Play (ft. Chance the Rapper)

20) The Internet - Special Affair

21) Noname - Casket Pretty

22) Tierra Whack - Hungry Hippo

23) ABRA - Pull Up

24) Mariah the Scientist - Reminders

25) Amber Mark & DRAM - Put You On

26) Rapsody - You Should Know (ft. Busta Rhymes)

27) Syd - Know

28) SZA - The Weekend

29) Sevyn Streeter - Before I Do

30) Solange - Almeda

https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/klsu-soul-deep-10-19-19/pl.u-BNA6vvNTYjeg31

Load comments