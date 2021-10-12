DJ Tails and the Eggman are back with another edition of Alphabet Soup! This week's show was a mixture of jazz flavors with moody indie rock. Join us next Monday from 11pm to 1am for more of our favorite tracks!
TAILS...★
EGGMAN...☻
TAILS...★
EGGMAN...☻
