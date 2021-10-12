Alphabet Soup

DJ Tails and the Eggman are back with another edition of Alphabet Soup! This week's show was a mixture of jazz flavors with moody indie rock. Join us next Monday from 11pm to 1am for more of our favorite tracks!

Outkast - Aquemini ☻
Earth, Wind & Fire - Beijo (Interlude) ★
Morphine - Cure for Pain ☻
Benny Sings - Dust ★
Moaning - Ego ☻
Joyce - Feminina ★
Parcels - Gamesofluck ☻
Handsome Boy Modeling School ft. DJ Shadow & DJ Quest - Holy Calamity [Bear Witness II] ★
Miles Davis Quintet - It Never Entered My Mind ☻
Sango & Xavier Omär - Jmk ★
Stevie Wonder - Knocks Me Off My Feet ☻
TENDRE - LIFE ★
Connan Mockasin - Momo's ☻
Navy Blue - Not a Lot to Fear ★
Ella Fitzgerald - Ordinary Fool (live at the Montreux Jazz Festival) ☻
quickly, quickly - Phases (ft. Sharrif Simmons) ★
Sly & The Family Stone - Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be) ☻
Wendy & Lisa - Reaching One ★
Eyedress - Separation Anxiety ☻
Tennyson - Telescope ★
Aldous RH - U & ME ☻
Sobs - Vacation ★
Sampha - Without ☻
eu-IV 0.5 - x ★
Delegation - You And I ☻
Clairo - Zinnias ★
