- Sunday Afternoon by Blossom Dearie
- The Fairest of the Seasons by Nico
- Leisure Gardening by Lullatone
- PPP by Beach House
- Only Memories Remain by My Morning Jacket
- Again by Dorris Day and The Mellomen
- He Loves and She Loves by Jason Fabus Trio
- Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers
- Lonesome Town by Ricky Nelson
- A Taste of Honey (Live) by Paul Desmond
- Everything Happens to Me by Chet Baker
- But Beautiful by Stan Getz and Bill Evans
- Clay Pigeons by Michael Cera
- Nature Boy by Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass
- I Remember Clifford by Lee Morgan
- Alma by Jonny Greenwood
- Young and Foolish by Bill Evans
- Did You Ever Hurt for Me? By Jess Benko
- Alone in Kyoto by Air
- Ruth by Michael Cera
- Almost Asleep by Lenny Loops and Hoffy Beats
- Aguas de Amazonia: No. 1, Madiera River by Phillip Glass and Third Motion Percussion
- We All Need Love by My Sun and Stars
