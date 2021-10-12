Bedside Radio graphic
  1. Sunday Afternoon by Blossom Dearie
  2. The Fairest of the Seasons by Nico
  3. Leisure Gardening by Lullatone
  4. PPP by Beach House
  5. Only Memories Remain by My Morning Jacket
  6. Again by Dorris Day and The Mellomen
  7. He Loves and She Loves by Jason Fabus Trio
  8. Ain’t No Sunshine by Bill Withers
  9. Lonesome Town by Ricky Nelson
  10. A Taste of Honey (Live) by Paul Desmond
  11. Everything Happens to Me by Chet Baker
  12. But Beautiful by Stan Getz and Bill Evans
  13. Clay Pigeons by Michael Cera
  14. Nature Boy by Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass
  15. I Remember Clifford by Lee Morgan
  16. Alma by Jonny Greenwood
  17. Young and Foolish by Bill Evans
  18. Did You Ever Hurt for Me? By Jess Benko
  19. Alone in Kyoto by Air
  20. Ruth by Michael Cera
  21. Almost Asleep by Lenny Loops and Hoffy Beats
  22. Aguas de Amazonia: No. 1, Madiera River by Phillip Glass and Third Motion Percussion
  23. We All Need Love by My Sun and Stars
