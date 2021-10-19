Bedside Radio graphic

Welcome to the sleep zone. I hope y'all's Mondays weren't as stressful as mine, but hey, even if it was we've got plenty of chill music to let go of the start-of-the-week stresses:)

The Way I Feel Inside by The Zombies

Climb by Laura Misch

Lullaby by Atlas Bound

To Know Him Is To Love Him (Live) by Amy Winehouse

Estrellita by Red Garland

Scenery by Ryo Fukui

Merry Go Round of Life by Joe Hisaishi

Future Lullaby by Shintaro Sakamoto

Foolin’ Myself by Lee Konitz

The Star-Crossed Lovers (aka Pretty Girl) by Duke Ellington

House of the Rising Sun by alt-J

Fujiyama by The Dave Brubeck Quartet

I’ll Look Around by Billie Holiday

New Orleans by Mal Blum

I Like You by dandelion hands

Eclipse by Natalia Lafourcade

My Little Brown Book by Duke Ellington and John Coltrane

Blue in Green (Take 3) by Bill Evans, Scott LaFaro and Paul Motian

Two Sleepy People by Fats Waller

Penguins by Michael Hurley

Where or When by Benny Goodman

We’ll Meet Again by The Ink Spots

Angela by Flower Face

All I need (the distance song) by Avery Lynch

