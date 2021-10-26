Bedside Radio graphic

For this Monday's Bedside Radio, we got spooky in honor of Halloween next Sunday. From acid rock to Rocky Horror to the sweet serenade of the Theremin, the Halloween special was a stray from the normal tunes, but it was great nonetheless.

I’m Going Home by Tim Curry

I Put a Spell On You by Nina Simone

The Mad Man’s Laughter by Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou

Bang Bang, My Baby Shot Me Down by Nancy Sinatra

Breathing by Kate Bush

This Is My Beloved by Mort Garson

Cutting Branches For A Temporary Shelter by Penguin Café Orchestra

Midnight, The Stars and You by Al Bowlly

Shine On Harvest Moon by The Blasting Company

Plantasia Mort Garson

Superheroes by Charles Gray and Susan Sarandon

I was all over her by salvia palth

Send Me a Peach by The Blasting Company

Dream Puppy by The Sweet Enoughs

Bathroom Dance by Hildur Guðnadóttir

Music to Soothe the Savage Snake Plant by Mort Garson

Waiting for You by Alex G

Bye Bye Blackbird by Peggy Lee

Fruit of Dreams by Les Baxter

Bella’s Lullaby from Twilight

Phantom Thread II by Jonny Greenwood

Pastoral II by Moondog

Premonition by Toby Fox

The Swan by Camille Saint-Saens

Big Science by Laurie Anderson

Soft Meadow by Green-house

Once Upon A Dream by Lana Del Rey

Clouds by Hiroshi Yoshimura

Fire Temple by Bobby Krlic

