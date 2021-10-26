For this Monday's Bedside Radio, we got spooky in honor of Halloween next Sunday. From acid rock to Rocky Horror to the sweet serenade of the Theremin, the Halloween special was a stray from the normal tunes, but it was great nonetheless.
I’m Going Home by Tim Curry
I Put a Spell On You by Nina Simone
The Mad Man’s Laughter by Tsegue-Maryam Guebrou
Bang Bang, My Baby Shot Me Down by Nancy Sinatra
Breathing by Kate Bush
This Is My Beloved by Mort Garson
Cutting Branches For A Temporary Shelter by Penguin Café Orchestra
Midnight, The Stars and You by Al Bowlly
Shine On Harvest Moon by The Blasting Company
Plantasia Mort Garson
Superheroes by Charles Gray and Susan Sarandon
I was all over her by salvia palth
Send Me a Peach by The Blasting Company
Dream Puppy by The Sweet Enoughs
Bathroom Dance by Hildur Guðnadóttir
Music to Soothe the Savage Snake Plant by Mort Garson
Waiting for You by Alex G
Bye Bye Blackbird by Peggy Lee
Fruit of Dreams by Les Baxter
Bella’s Lullaby from Twilight
Phantom Thread II by Jonny Greenwood
Pastoral II by Moondog
Premonition by Toby Fox
The Swan by Camille Saint-Saens
Big Science by Laurie Anderson
Soft Meadow by Green-house
Once Upon A Dream by Lana Del Rey
Clouds by Hiroshi Yoshimura
Fire Temple by Bobby Krlic