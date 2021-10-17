Classical Corner 10/16/21

Cesar Franck, Piano Quintet, Movement III, Allegro non troppo ma con fuoco
Antonin Dvorak, String Quartet no 10 op. 51
Elgar, String Quartet in E Minor op 83
Elgar, Violin Sonata in E Minor op 82
Arensky, Piano Concerto in F minor
Cesar Franck, Piano Quintet, Movement III, Allegro non troppo ma con fuoco
Antonin Dvorak, String Quartet no 10 op. 51
Elgar, String Quartet in E Minor op 83
Elgar, Violin Sonata in E Minor op 82
Arensky, Piano Concerto in F minor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly cloudy early, then afternoon sunshine. High 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 82F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:08:21 AM
Sunset: 06:31:20 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: NE @ 3mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:09:01 AM
Sunset: 06:30:16 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:09:42 AM
Sunset: 06:29:12 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 7 High
Cloudy. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 57%
Sunrise: 07:10:23 AM
Sunset: 06:28:10 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 33%
Sunrise: 07:11:05 AM
Sunset: 06:27:09 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: N @ 5mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:11:47 AM
Sunset: 06:26:08 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 7 High
A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:12:30 AM
Sunset: 06:25:09 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.