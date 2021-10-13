Dad Rock graphic

Pearl Jam - Corduroy

Marcy Playground - Sex And Candy

Nirvana - Lake Of Fire

Mudhoney - Good Enough

Weezer - Say It Ain't So

Alice in Chains - Brother

The Smashing Pumpkins - Drown

The Flys - Got You (Where I Want You)

R.E.M. - Losing My Religion

Mad Season - River of Deceit

The Offspring - Self Esteem

Alice in Chains - I Stay Away

Jane's Addiction - Been Caught Stealing

Stone Temple Pilots - Big Empty

Filter - Hey Man, Nice Shot

Blind Melon - Change

The Smashing Pumpkins - 1979

Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger

Pearl Jam - Given To Fly

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Scar Tissue

Jane's Addiction - Jane Says

Nirvana - All Apologies

Radiohead - High And Dry

Soundgarden - Blow Up The Outside World 

