Pearl Jam - Corduroy
Marcy Playground - Sex And Candy
Nirvana - Lake Of Fire
Mudhoney - Good Enough
Weezer - Say It Ain't So
Alice in Chains - Brother
The Smashing Pumpkins - Drown
The Flys - Got You (Where I Want You)
R.E.M. - Losing My Religion
Mad Season - River of Deceit
The Offspring - Self Esteem
Alice in Chains - I Stay Away
Jane's Addiction - Been Caught Stealing
Stone Temple Pilots - Big Empty
Filter - Hey Man, Nice Shot
Blind Melon - Change
The Smashing Pumpkins - 1979
Oasis - Don't Look Back In Anger
Pearl Jam - Given To Fly
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Scar Tissue
Jane's Addiction - Jane Says
Nirvana - All Apologies
Radiohead - High And Dry
Soundgarden - Blow Up The Outside World