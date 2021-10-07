Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 57%
- Feels Like: 87°
- Heat Index: 87°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 83°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:02:06 AM
- Sunset: 06:42:44 PM
- Dew Point: 67°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 88F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:02:06 AM
Sunset: 06:42:44 PM
Humidity: 87%
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:02:43 AM
Sunset: 06:41:34 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:03:19 AM
Sunset: 06:40:24 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: NE @ 4mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 07:03:57 AM
Sunset: 06:39:15 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SE @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:04:34 AM
Sunset: 06:38:06 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Mainly clear. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:05:12 AM
Sunset: 06:36:58 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 07:05:51 AM
Sunset: 06:35:50 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.