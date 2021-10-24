Crash Bandicoot: Wrath of Cortex - "Warp Room"
(Andy Blythe & Marten Joustra)
Crash Bandicoot: Wrath of Cortex - "Arctic Antics"
Fall Guys - "Everybody Falls"
(Jukio Kallio and Daniel Hagström)
Splatoon - "Splattack" (Squid Squad)
(Hiroaki Takeuchi, Susumu Nishikawa, Yoshihiko Haga, TABOKUN,
Akira Tsuneoka)
Splatoon - "Dubble Bath" (Bob Dub)
Nintendoland - "Main Theme"
(Ryo Nagamatsu)
Kirby’s Epic Yarn- "Quilty Square"
(Tomoya Tomita)
Kirby’s Epic Yarn - "Grass Land"
Life is Strange: Before the Storm - "Main Theme"
(The Right Way Around - Daughter)
Plants vs. Zombies - "Main Menu"
(Laura Shigihara)
Plants vs. Zombies - "Grasswalk"
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - "Main Theme"
(Naoto Kubo & Mahito Yokota)
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - "Book One"
Super Mario 3D World - "Super Bell Hill"
(Mahito Yokota, Toru Minegishi, Yasuaki Iwata, Koji Kondo, Soyo Oka, Asuka Hayazaki, Takeshi Hama)
Super Mario 3D World - "Underground Theme"
Super Mario Galaxy 2 - "Title"
(Mahito Yokota, Koji Kondo and Ryo Nagamatsu)
Super Mario Galaxy 2 - "Starship Mario"
RollerCoaster Tycoon - "Summer Air"
(Alistair Lindsay)
RollerCoaster Tycoon - "Rock Like A Dude"
Minecraft - "Minecraft"
(Daniel Rosenfeld [C418])
Minecraft - "Sweden"
Cities: Skylines - "Main Theme"
(Jonne Valtonen)
Mario Kart 8 - "Start Screen"
(Shiho Fujii, Atsuko Asahi, Ryo Nagamatsu, Yasuaki Iwata and Kenta Nagata)
Mario Kart 8 - "Main Menu"
Mario Kart Wii - "Main Menu"
(Asuka Ohta and Ryo Nagamatsu)
The Sims 4 - "Main Theme"
(Ilan Eshkeri)
Bully - "Welcome to Bullworth"
(Shawn Lee)
Bully - "Main Theme"
Planet Coaster - "The Light In Us All"
(Jim Guthrie & J.J. Ipsen)
Planet Coaster - "With Friendship & Peace"
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - "Main Theme"
(Kazumi Totaka & Shinobu Nagata)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - "Sunny"
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - "Main Theme"
(Koji Kondo)
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - "Hyrule Field"
Spyro the Dragon - "Title"
(Stewart Copeland)
Jet Set Radio - "Humming the Baseline"
(Hideki Naganuma & Richard Jacques)
Scribblenauts - "Title"
(David J. Franco)
Scribblenauts - "Main Theme"
Katamari Damacy - "Katamari on the Rocks"
(Yū Miyake & Asuka Sakai)
Undertale - "Once Upon A Time"
(Toby Fox)
Apex Legends - "You Are The Jumpmaster"
(Stephen Barton)