- Los Grillos - La Tarara
- Grupo 606 - En el Vaivén
- Oswaldo, Grupo 606 - Te Acuerdas de Mi
- Los Signos - Cariño Grande
- Los Ecos - Callaré Simplemente
- Los Tigres - Chau Chau Amor
- Vico Vega - Termino el Amor
- Renán Michel - Solamente Gloria
- Los Datsuns - Poptitos
- Se Ha Puesto el Sol - Juan Ramon
- Elia y Elizabeth - Buscandonos
- Piero - Mi Viejo
- Sandro - Trigal
- Jeanette - Toda la Noche Oliendo a Ti
- La Logia Sarabanda - Adiós a Jimi Hendrix
- Victor Jara - La Partida
- Alberto Cortez - No soy de aquí
- La Rondalla De Saltillo - Wendolyne
- Los Gatos - La Balsa
- Los Panchos - Alma Corazón y Vida
- Aldo, Las Pasteles Verdes - Esclavo y Amo
- Sandhy and Mandhy - Esta noche no debes de llorar
- Fe - Locura Estas?, Me Estoy Poniendo el Sistema
- Laghonia - Glue
- Telegraph Avenue - Let Me Start
- Los Destellos, Enrique Delgado - Valicha
- Los Blue Caps - Deseo
- Jean Paul "El Trogolodita" - Fuera de Atracción
- Toncho Pilatos - Blind Man
- Los Jaivas - Ayer Cache
- Forgiveness - Monik
- Los Silverton's - Por Ti Estoy Sufriendo
La Maquina Del Tiempo 10/24/21
DJ Mars
