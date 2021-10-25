La Maquina Del Tiempo 9/26/21
  1. Kali Uchis, Tyler, The Creator, Bootsy Collins - After the Storm
  2. Cosmic Gloom - Quelle Rox
  3. Jeanette - ¿Porqué te vas?
  4. Y La Bamba - My Death
  5. The Marías - Basta Ya 
  6. maye - Tú
  7. Julieta Vanegas - Eres para Mi
  8. Bratty - Honey, No Estás
  9. YMA, Gab Ferreira - Summer Lover
  10. Jan Romina - Fool
  11. Vanessa Zamora - Malas Amistades
  12. La Lá - Bebés
  13. Jeanette - Corazón de Poeta
  14. Khraungbin - Cómo Me Quieres
  15. Daniela Andrade - Sin Ti
  16. Gemma Castro - Mirame 
  17. Daniela Andrade - Ayayai
  18. Reba - Wapa wapa wapa wapa wapa wapa
  19. Noa Sainz - qué bueno!
  20. Fémina - Arriba
  21. Los Besos - Helados Verdes
  22. The Marías - ABQ
  23. Kali Uchis - la luna enamorada
  24. Kora - La Luna
  25. iLe - Vienen A Verme
  26. Alaina Castillo - bésame mucho
  27. Jessie Reyez - Sola
  28. Monogem - Paraíso
  29. The Marías - Déjate Llevar
  30. Y La Bamba - Ojos Del Sol
  1. Los Grillos - La Tarara
  2. Grupo 606 - En el Vaivén
  3. Oswaldo, Grupo 606 - Te Acuerdas de Mi
  4. Los Signos - Cariño Grande
  5. Los Ecos - Callaré Simplemente
  6. Los Tigres - Chau Chau Amor
  7. Vico Vega - Termino el Amor
  8. Renán Michel - Solamente Gloria
  9. Los Datsuns - Poptitos
  10. Se Ha Puesto el Sol - Juan Ramon
  11. Elia y Elizabeth - Buscandonos
  12. Piero - Mi Viejo
  13. Sandro - Trigal
  14. Jeanette - Toda la Noche Oliendo a Ti
  15. La Logia Sarabanda - Adiós a Jimi Hendrix
  16. Victor Jara - La Partida
  17. Alberto Cortez - No soy de aquí
  18. La Rondalla De Saltillo - Wendolyne
  19. Los Gatos - La Balsa
  20. Los Panchos - Alma Corazón y Vida
  21. Aldo, Las Pasteles Verdes - Esclavo y Amo
  22. Sandhy and Mandhy - Esta noche no debes de llorar
  23. Fe - Locura Estas?, Me Estoy Poniendo el Sistema
  24. Laghonia - Glue
  25. Telegraph Avenue - Let Me Start
  26. Los Destellos, Enrique Delgado - Valicha
  27. Los Blue Caps - Deseo
  28. Jean Paul "El Trogolodita" - Fuera de Atracción 
  29. Toncho Pilatos - Blind Man
  30. Los Jaivas - Ayer Cache
  31. Forgiveness - Monik
  32. Los Silverton's - Por Ti Estoy Sufriendo
