Hello hello! I hope y’all enjoyed this covers show for this week! See y’all next week! Here's this week's set!
- Kyoto (Phoebe Bridgers Cover) / Skatune Network 2:37
- Rio (Duran Duran Cover) / Goldfinger 2:59
- Come on Eileen (Dexys Midnight Runners Cover) / Save Ferris 4:09
- Why Can't We Be Friends (War Cover) / Smash Mouth 4:45
- Special Brew (Bad Manners Cover) / Skankin' Pickle 3:11
- A Message To You Rudy (Dandy Livingstone Cover) / The Specials 2:53
- Teenager in Love (Dion and the Belmonts Cover) / Less Than Jake 1:33
- It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) (R.E.M Cover) / The Suicide Machines 3:19
- Uptown Girl (Billy Joel Cover) / Me First and The Gimme Gimmes 2:21
- Sunshine of Your Love (Cream Cover) / Bim Skala Bim 2:05
- Fly Me to the Moon (Frank Sinatra Cover) / Skanatra 2:42
- I'm a Believer (Smash Mouth Cover / The Taj Motel Trio 2:19
- Somebody That I Used To Know (GOTYE Cover) / Half Past Two 2:55
- Don't Stop Me Now (Queen Cover) / The Vandals 2:52
- Always Something There To Remind Me (Naked Eyes Cover) / The Hippos 3:39
- Son of a Preacher Man (Dusty Springfield Cover) / The Gaylettes 2:31
- American Pie (Don McLean Cover) / Catch 22 2:11
- Its Not Unusual (Tom Jones Cover) / Five Iron Frenzy 2:21
- Lonely Rolling Star (Katamari Cover) / Skatsune Miku 5:24
- Here Comes the Sun (The Beatles Cover) / Voodoo Glow Skulls 2:00
- You're Wondering Now (The Specials Cover) / Amy Winehouse 2:33
- Royals (Lorde Cover) / The Holophonics 5:05
- Fireflies (Owl City Cover) / Runaway Ricochet 3:41
- High Hopes (Panic! At the Disco Cover) / Housebound Ska Collective 3:05
- Careless Whisper (Wham! Cover) /The Supervillians 4:50
- YMCA (Village People Cover) / The Skunks 3:08
- Tainted Love (Soft Cell Cover) / Rude Boy George 3:47
- Mrs. Robinson (Simon and Garfunkel Cover) / The Lemonheads 3:45
- Linoleum (NOFX Cover) / Streetlight Manifesto 2:44
- 99 Red Balloons / Goldfinger 3:49
- Jolene (Dolly Parton Cover) / Me First and The Gimme Gimmes 1:48
- Say It Ain't So (Weezer Cover) / O.C. Ska Kids 3:30
- Blank Space (Taylor Swift Cover) / Skatune Network ft. Suzie True 3:52