Hello hello! I hope y’all enjoyed this covers show for this week! See y’all next week! Here's this week's set!

  1. Kyoto (Phoebe Bridgers Cover) / Skatune Network 2:37 
  2. Rio (Duran Duran Cover) / Goldfinger 2:59 
  3. Come on Eileen (Dexys Midnight Runners Cover) / Save Ferris 4:09 
  4. Why Can't We Be Friends (War Cover) / Smash Mouth 4:45 
  5. Special Brew (Bad Manners Cover) / Skankin' Pickle 3:11 
  6. A Message To You Rudy (Dandy Livingstone Cover) / The Specials 2:53 
  7. Teenager in Love (Dion and the Belmonts Cover) / Less Than Jake 1:33 
  8. It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) (R.E.M Cover) / The Suicide Machines 3:19 
  9. Uptown Girl (Billy Joel Cover) / Me First and The Gimme Gimmes 2:21 
  10. Sunshine of Your Love (Cream Cover) / Bim Skala Bim 2:05 
  11. Fly Me to the Moon (Frank Sinatra Cover) / Skanatra 2:42 
  12. I'm a Believer (Smash Mouth Cover / The Taj Motel Trio 2:19 
  13. Somebody That I Used To Know (GOTYE Cover) / Half Past Two 2:55 
  14. Don't Stop Me Now (Queen Cover) / The Vandals 2:52 
  15. Always Something There To Remind Me (Naked Eyes Cover) / The Hippos 3:39 
  16. Son of a Preacher Man (Dusty Springfield Cover) / The Gaylettes 2:31 
  17. American Pie (Don McLean Cover) / Catch 22 2:11 
  18. Its Not Unusual (Tom Jones Cover) / Five Iron Frenzy 2:21 
  19. Lonely Rolling Star (Katamari Cover) / Skatsune Miku 5:24 
  20. Here Comes the Sun (The Beatles Cover) / Voodoo Glow Skulls 2:00 
  21. You're Wondering Now (The Specials Cover) / Amy Winehouse 2:33 
  22. Royals (Lorde Cover) / The Holophonics 5:05 
  23. Fireflies (Owl City Cover) / Runaway Ricochet 3:41 
  24. High Hopes (Panic! At the Disco Cover) / Housebound Ska Collective 3:05 
  25. Careless Whisper (Wham! Cover) /The Supervillians 4:50
  26. YMCA (Village People Cover) / The Skunks 3:08 
  27. Tainted Love (Soft Cell Cover) / Rude Boy George 3:47 
  28. Mrs. Robinson (Simon and Garfunkel Cover) / The Lemonheads 3:45 
  29. Linoleum (NOFX Cover) / Streetlight Manifesto 2:44 
  30. 99 Red Balloons / Goldfinger 3:49 
  31. Jolene (Dolly Parton Cover) / Me First and The Gimme Gimmes 1:48 
  32. Say It Ain't So (Weezer Cover) / O.C. Ska Kids 3:30 
  33. Blank Space (Taylor Swift Cover) / Skatune Network ft. Suzie True 3:52
