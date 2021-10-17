Hello hello! Thank y’all again for tuning in! I hope you all enjoyed these old school tunes! See y’all next week!
- Midnight Train to Georgia / Teddy Brown 3:36
- Rudy, A Message to You / Dandy Livingstone 2:49
- Dollar in the Teeth / The Upsetters 2:39
- Mirror in the Bathroom / The Beat 3:10
- Ne-Ne, Na-Na, Na-Na, Nu-Nu / Bad Manners 2:37
- Things In Life / Dennis Brown 3:13
- Let Your Yeah Be Yeah / The Pioneers 3:07
- All My Loving / Prince Buster 1:50
- Moon Hop / Derrick Morgan 3:10
- The Tide Is High / The Paragons 2:33
- You're Wondering Now / The Specials 2:38
- It Must Be True Love / The Maytals 3:25
- Engine 54 / The Ethiopians 2:43
- Don't Want to Be Hurt / Stranger Cole, Patsy Todd, The Fugitives 3:16
- You're Gonna Need Me / Errol Dunkley 3:10
- On My Radio / The Selecter 3:06
- Party TIme / The Heptones 3:51
- Time Tough / Toots & the Maytals 4:25
- Already Gone / Catbite 3:23
- Little Man / BAD OPERATION 2:54
- She's So Royal / Tarrus Riley 4:11
- Silver Dollar / Don Drummond, Roland Alphonso 2:58
- La La Means I Love You / Alton Ellis 3:01
- A Change is Gonna Come / Prince Buster 3:08
- Honour Your Mother and Father / Desmond Dekker 2:26
- Starry Night / The Skatalites 2:50
- Return of Django / The Upsetters 2:33
- Miss Jamaica / Jimmy Cliff 2:22
- People Get Ready (Let's Do Rocksteady) / Dandy Livingstone 2:49
- Quiet Place / The Paragons 2:01
- Take It Easy / Hopeton Lewis 3:00
- Better Must Come / Delroy Wilson 2:44