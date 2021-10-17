New Tone graphic

Hello hello! Thank y’all again for tuning in! I hope you all enjoyed these old school tunes! See y’all next week! 

  1. Midnight Train to Georgia / Teddy Brown 3:36 
  2. Rudy, A Message to You / Dandy Livingstone 2:49 
  3. Dollar in the Teeth / The Upsetters 2:39 
  4. Mirror in the Bathroom / The Beat 3:10 
  5. Ne-Ne, Na-Na, Na-Na, Nu-Nu / Bad Manners 2:37 
  6. Things In Life / Dennis Brown 3:13 
  7. Let Your Yeah Be Yeah / The Pioneers 3:07 
  8. All My Loving / Prince Buster 1:50 
  9. Moon Hop / Derrick Morgan 3:10 
  10. The Tide Is High / The Paragons 2:33 
  11. You're Wondering Now / The Specials 2:38 
  12. It Must Be True Love / The Maytals 3:25 
  13. Engine 54 / The Ethiopians 2:43 
  14. Don't Want to Be Hurt / Stranger Cole, Patsy Todd, The Fugitives 3:16 
  15. You're Gonna Need Me / Errol Dunkley 3:10 
  16. On My Radio / The Selecter 3:06 
  17. Party TIme / The Heptones 3:51 
  18. Time Tough / Toots & the Maytals 4:25 
  19. Already Gone / Catbite 3:23 
  20. Little Man / BAD OPERATION 2:54 
  21. She's So Royal / Tarrus Riley 4:11 
  22. Silver Dollar / Don Drummond, Roland Alphonso 2:58 
  23. La La Means I Love You / Alton Ellis 3:01 
  24. A Change is Gonna Come / Prince Buster 3:08 
  25. Honour Your Mother and Father / Desmond Dekker 2:26
  26. Starry Night / The Skatalites 2:50 
  27. Return of Django / The Upsetters 2:33
  28. Miss Jamaica / Jimmy Cliff 2:22
  29. People Get Ready (Let's Do Rocksteady) / Dandy Livingstone 2:49
  30. Quiet Place / The Paragons 2:01 
  31. Take It Easy / Hopeton Lewis 3:00 
  32. Better Must Come / Delroy Wilson 2:44
