The Gig 10/23/21

No guest this week, just good vibes. At The Gig, we hear all local everything so remember to check the artists out on social media or through bandcamp to support!  

Yours & Mine - _thesmoothcat

Liquid Minute - Hydra Plane (ft. _thesmoothcat)

Plain Ole Me - Olde Spanish

Barcelona - Olde Spanish & the Fellas 

((Learn 2wo)) - A Band Named Hyckorii

Erzulie - Alabaster Stag

Donny - Slomile Swift 

Tell Me What You See - Slomile Swift 

When They Fight, They Fight - Generationals 

Catahoula Man - Generationals 

Dance Square - Video Age 

Steady Rollin’ - Video Age 

Why - Riarosa 

Rats - Lawn 

Blake - Baby in the 90s

Caroline - Native America  

Let Meowt - Steele Tracks 

Trouble - Steele Tracks  

Filing for Divorce  - Primpce

Rabo - Native America

It May Get Bad When You’re Lonely and Cold - Generationals 

Animal Familiar - The Bummers 

Sweet - Lawn 

Melt - Baby in the 90s 

Beast - Pope

No Sleep - Wonder Kid 

