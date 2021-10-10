The Gig 10/9/21

No guests on the show this week! The playlist is poppin' and I'm happy to share it with you all. 

Plantation Land - Sun Hotel

Sweet - Lawn

My Boy - Lawn 

Happy Mask Salesman - Stevie Spring 

Heuristics - Stevie Spring 

Going Through the Motions - Wumbo 

Chameleonic - The Nocturnal Broadcast 

Teeth - Phony 

Pang ’88 - Epic Reflexes 

Cha Cha - Epic Reflexes 

Jane Ryan - Lawn 

Lucky - Pope

Earn - Audrey Seymour 

Free Love - Nice Dog 

Sit Back - Riarosa 

Better Than Nothing - Riarosa

Parasite - Baby in the 90s

Insane - Baby in the 90s 

Something Good - Pope 

Ronnie’s Song - Odie Leigh 

Mayonnaise and Gasoline - Hydra Plane 

Gimme Your Love - Motel Radio 

Kiss The Brow - Sleepy Goodman 

Sun&Moon - Sleepy Goodman 

Vanilla Bean - Oh, Hi Mark. 

Service! - Fake Last Name 

The King of Carrot Flowers, Part 1 - Neutral Milk Hotel

Two-Headed Boy, Part 2 - Neutral Milk Hotel

