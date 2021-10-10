The Gig 10/9/21

No guests on the show this week! The playlist is poppin' and I'm happy to share it with you all.
Plantation Land - Sun Hotel
Sweet - Lawn
My Boy - Lawn
Happy Mask Salesman - Stevie Spring
Heuristics - Stevie Spring
Going Through the Motions - Wumbo
Chameleonic - The Nocturnal Broadcast
Teeth - Phony
Pang ’88 - Epic Reflexes
Cha Cha - Epic Reflexes
Jane Ryan - Lawn
Lucky - Pope
Earn - Audrey Seymour
Free Love - Nice Dog
Sit Back - Riarosa
Better Than Nothing - Riarosa
Parasite - Baby in the 90s
Insane - Baby in the 90s
Something Good - Pope
Ronnie’s Song - Odie Leigh
Mayonnaise and Gasoline - Hydra Plane
Gimme Your Love - Motel Radio
Kiss The Brow - Sleepy Goodman
Sun&Moon - Sleepy Goodman
Vanilla Bean - Oh, Hi Mark.
Service! - Fake Last Name
The King of Carrot Flowers, Part 1 - Neutral Milk Hotel
Two-Headed Boy, Part 2 - Neutral Milk Hotel