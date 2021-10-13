The Rusty Cage Show Graphic 2021

The Rusty Cage - Show Graphic 2021

 Dr. Metal

The Rusty Cage and Dr. Metal would like to thank everyone who called in support of the show and we also want to congratulate our ticket giveaway winners! Thanks for jamming with us and tune in Tuesdays at 11pm for your weekly dose of hard rock and heavy metal! 

Doctor's Orders for this week:

  1. The Hellion - Judas Priest - Screaming For Vengeance - 1982

  2. Children of the Grave - Black Sabbath - Master of Reality - 1971

  3. Dead Men Tell No Tales - Motörhead - Bomber - 1979

  4. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult - Agents of Fortune - 1976

  5. Straight Through the Heart - Dio - Holy Diver - 1983

  6. Helpless - Metallica - The $5.98 E.P.: Garage Days Re-Revisited - 1987

  7. Kill the King - Megadeth - Greatest Hits: Back to the Start - 2005

  8. Evil Has No Boundaries - Slayer - Show No Mercy - 1983

  9. Over the Wall - Testament - The Legacy

  10. Gears - Lamb of God - Lamb of God - 2020

  11. The Heaviest Matter of the Universe - Gojira - From Mars to Sirius - 2005

  12. Rock Is Dead - Beartooth - Aggressive - 2016

  13. Mr. Highway’s Thinking About The End - A Day To Remember - Homesick - 2009

  14. Face to the Floor - Chevelle - Hats Off to the Bull - 2011

  15. Isolation - Alter Bridge - AB III - 2010

  16. Sound of Madness - Shinedown - The Sound of Madness - 2008

  17. I Stand Alone - Godsmack - Faceless - 2003

  18. Message In Blood - Pantera - Cowboys from Hell - 1990

  19. The End of the Line - Metallica - Death Magnetic - 2008

  20. Hand of Blood - Bullet for My Valentine - Hand of Blood E.P. - 2005

  21. Daughter - Pearl Jam - Vs. - 1993

  22. Them Bones - Alice In Chains - Dirt - 1992

  23. Monkey Wrench - Foo Fighters - The Colour and the Shape - 1997

  24. Show Me How to Live - Audioslave - Audioslave - 2002

