The Rusty Cage and Dr. Metal would like to thank everyone who called in support of the show and we also want to congratulate our ticket giveaway winners! Thanks for jamming with us and tune in Tuesdays at 11pm for your weekly dose of hard rock and heavy metal!
Doctor's Orders for this week:
The Hellion - Judas Priest - Screaming For Vengeance - 1982
Children of the Grave - Black Sabbath - Master of Reality - 1971
Dead Men Tell No Tales - Motörhead - Bomber - 1979
(Don’t Fear) The Reaper - Blue Öyster Cult - Agents of Fortune - 1976
Straight Through the Heart - Dio - Holy Diver - 1983
Helpless - Metallica - The $5.98 E.P.: Garage Days Re-Revisited - 1987
Kill the King - Megadeth - Greatest Hits: Back to the Start - 2005
Evil Has No Boundaries - Slayer - Show No Mercy - 1983
Over the Wall - Testament - The Legacy
Gears - Lamb of God - Lamb of God - 2020
The Heaviest Matter of the Universe - Gojira - From Mars to Sirius - 2005
Rock Is Dead - Beartooth - Aggressive - 2016
Mr. Highway’s Thinking About The End - A Day To Remember - Homesick - 2009
Face to the Floor - Chevelle - Hats Off to the Bull - 2011
Isolation - Alter Bridge - AB III - 2010
Sound of Madness - Shinedown - The Sound of Madness - 2008
I Stand Alone - Godsmack - Faceless - 2003
Message In Blood - Pantera - Cowboys from Hell - 1990
The End of the Line - Metallica - Death Magnetic - 2008
Hand of Blood - Bullet for My Valentine - Hand of Blood E.P. - 2005
Daughter - Pearl Jam - Vs. - 1993
Them Bones - Alice In Chains - Dirt - 1992
Monkey Wrench - Foo Fighters - The Colour and the Shape - 1997
Show Me How to Live - Audioslave - Audioslave - 2002