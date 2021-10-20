Thanks for tuning in! Send your requests for the Heavy Halloween Special next week by DM on Instagram @official_rustycage!
The Weekly Dose:
Rusty Cage - Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger - 1991 (Intro Track)
God Knows - Knocked Loose - A Tear in the Fabric of Life (EP) - 2021
Shotgun Blues - Volbeat - Shotgun Blues (Single) - 2021
Hurt You - Spiritbox - Eternal Blue - 2021
Rainbow Veins - Bullet for My Valentine - Bullet for My Valentine - 2021
Ruin - Lamb of God - As the Palaces Burn - 2003
Talladega - Ventruss - Talladega (Single) - 2021
Catastrophist - Trivium - What the Dead Men Say - 2020
Jet Pilot - System Of A Down - Toxicity - 2001
Even Flow - Pearl Jam - Ten - 1991
In Bloom - Nirvana - Nevermind - 1991
Slaves & Bulldozers - Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger - 1991
Antisocial - Anthrax - State of Euphoria - 1988
Beneath the Wheel - D.R.I. - Thrash Zone - 1989
Wicked Mystic - Annihilator - Alice In Hell - 1989
Fight Fire With Fire - Metallica - Ride the Lightning - 1984
Superbeast - Rob Zombie - Hellbilly Deluxe - 1998
Voices - Disturbed - The Sickness - 2000
I Get It - Chevelle - Vena Sera - 2007
Becoming the Bull - Atreyu - Lead Sails Paper Anchor - 2007
Dissident Aggressor - Slayer - South of Heaven - 1988
Low - Wage War - Pressure - 2019
Psychosocial - Slipknot - All Hope is Gone - 2008
The Things That You Know - Alien Weaponry - Tu - 2018