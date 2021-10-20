The Rusty Cage Show Graphic 2021

The Rusty Cage - Show Graphic 2021

 Dr. Metal

Thanks for tuning in! Send your requests for the Heavy Halloween Special next week by DM on Instagram @official_rustycage!

The Weekly Dose:

  1. Rusty Cage - Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger - 1991 (Intro Track)

  2. God Knows - Knocked Loose - A Tear in the Fabric of Life (EP) - 2021

  3. Shotgun Blues - Volbeat - Shotgun Blues (Single) - 2021

  4. Hurt You - Spiritbox - Eternal Blue - 2021

  5. Rainbow Veins - Bullet for My Valentine - Bullet for My Valentine - 2021

  6. Ruin - Lamb of God - As the Palaces Burn - 2003

  7. Talladega - Ventruss - Talladega (Single) - 2021

  8. Catastrophist - Trivium - What the Dead Men Say - 2020

  9. Jet Pilot - System Of A Down - Toxicity - 2001

  10. Even Flow - Pearl Jam - Ten - 1991

  11. In Bloom - Nirvana - Nevermind - 1991

  12. Slaves & Bulldozers - Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger - 1991

  13. Antisocial - Anthrax - State of Euphoria - 1988

  14. Beneath the Wheel - D.R.I. - Thrash Zone - 1989

  15. Wicked Mystic - Annihilator - Alice In Hell - 1989

  16. Fight Fire With Fire - Metallica - Ride the Lightning - 1984

  17. Superbeast - Rob Zombie - Hellbilly Deluxe - 1998

  18. Voices - Disturbed - The Sickness - 2000

  19. I Get It - Chevelle - Vena Sera - 2007

  20. Becoming the Bull - Atreyu - Lead Sails Paper Anchor - 2007

  21. Dissident Aggressor - Slayer - South of Heaven - 1988

  22. Low - Wage War - Pressure - 2019

  23. Psychosocial - Slipknot - All Hope is Gone - 2008

  24. The Things That You Know - Alien Weaponry - Tu - 2018

Load comments