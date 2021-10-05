The Rusty Cage set for October 5, 2021:
The Hellion - Judas Priest - Screaming For Vengeance - 1982
Indians - Anthrax - Among the Living - 1987
Mandatory Suicide - Slayer - South of Heaven - 1988
Roots Bloody Roots - Sepultura - Roots - 1996
Leper Messiah - Metallica - Master of Puppets - 1986
Mosaic - Of Mice & Men - Mosaic - 2021
The Phalanx - Trivium - In the Court of the Dragon - 2021
New Found - Gojira - Fortitude - 2021
Broken Man - Corrosion of Conformity - Deliverance - 1994
Lifer - Down - Nola - 1995
(The New) Jesus - Cane Hill - Smile - 2016
Verminous - The Black Dahlia Murder - Verminous - 2020
Manifest Decimation - Power Trip - Manifest Decimation - 2013
From the Dirt - Road Mutant - Back to the Green Zone (EP) - 2019
The Doctrine - Enforced - Kill Grid - 2021
Nightrain - Guns N Roses - Appetite for Destruction - 1987
Sex Type Thing - Stone Temple Pilots - Core - 1992
Unsung - Helmet - Meantime - 1992
No More Tears - Ozzy Osbourne - No More Tears - 1991
Monkey Business - Skid Row - Slave to the Grind - 1991
One Gun - Lamb of God - Ashes of the Wake - 2004
The Blister Exists - Slipknot - Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)
Forest - System Of A Down - Toxicity - 2001
I Disappear - Metallica - Single (from Mission Impossible 2 Soundtrack) - 2000