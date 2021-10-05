The Rusty Cage Show Graphic 2021

The Rusty Cage - Show Graphic 2021

 Dr. Metal

The Rusty Cage set for October 5, 2021:

  1. The Hellion - Judas Priest - Screaming For Vengeance - 1982

  2. Indians - Anthrax - Among the Living - 1987

  3. Mandatory Suicide - Slayer - South of Heaven - 1988

  4. Roots Bloody Roots - Sepultura - Roots - 1996

  5. Leper Messiah - Metallica - Master of Puppets - 1986

  6. Mosaic - Of Mice & Men - Mosaic - 2021

  7. The Phalanx - Trivium - In the Court of the Dragon - 2021

  8. New Found - Gojira - Fortitude - 2021

  9. Broken Man - Corrosion of Conformity - Deliverance - 1994

  10. Lifer - Down - Nola - 1995

  11. (The New) Jesus - Cane Hill - Smile - 2016

  12. Verminous - The Black Dahlia Murder - Verminous - 2020

  13. Manifest Decimation - Power Trip - Manifest Decimation - 2013

  14. From the Dirt - Road Mutant - Back to the Green Zone (EP) - 2019

  15. The Doctrine - Enforced - Kill Grid - 2021

  16. Nightrain - Guns N Roses - Appetite for Destruction - 1987

  17. Sex Type Thing - Stone Temple Pilots - Core - 1992

  18. Unsung - Helmet - Meantime - 1992

  19. No More Tears - Ozzy Osbourne - No More Tears - 1991

  20. Monkey Business - Skid Row - Slave to the Grind - 1991

  1. One Gun - Lamb of God - Ashes of the Wake - 2004

  2. The Blister Exists - Slipknot - Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)

  3. Forest - System Of A Down - Toxicity - 2001

  4. I Disappear - Metallica - Single (from Mission Impossible 2 Soundtrack) - 2000

