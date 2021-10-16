It's a Friday night and you know how we get down on Timeless Nostalgia. Here's a list of everything played during the show. See you next week!
Rock Steady - The Whispers
Le Freak - CHIC
Ladies Knight - Kool & The Gang
Got to Be Real - Cheryl Lynn
I’m Gonna Let My Heart Do The Walking - The Supreme
Turn the Beat Around - Vicki Sue Robinson
Soul Makossa - Manu Dibango
Shake Your Groove Thing - Peaches & Herb
Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now - McFadden & Whitehead
Stomp! - The Brothers Johnson
Lady (You Bring Me Up) - Commodores
Young Hearts Run Free - Candi Staton
The Hustle - Van McCoy
You Know How to Love Me - Phyllis Hyman
I Need Your Lovin’
It’s A Shame - The Spinners
Mysterious Vibes - The Blackbyrds
Best of My Love - The Emotions
Searching - Roy Ayers
I Think My Heart Is Telling - Evelyn “Champagne King
We Are One - Maze, Frankie Beverly
Risin’ to the Top
I Want To Thank You - Alicia Myers
I’m Coming Out - Diana Ross