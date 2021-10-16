Timeless Nostalgia 10/1/21

It's a Friday night and you know how we get down on Timeless Nostalgia. Here's a list of everything played during the show. See you next week!

  1. Rock Steady - The Whispers

  1.  Le Freak - CHIC

  2. Ladies Knight - Kool & The Gang

  3. Got to Be Real - Cheryl Lynn

  4. I’m Gonna Let My Heart Do The Walking - The Supreme

  5. Turn the Beat Around - Vicki Sue Robinson

  1. Soul Makossa - Manu Dibango

  2. Shake Your Groove Thing - Peaches & Herb

  3. Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now - McFadden & Whitehead

  4. Stomp! - The Brothers Johnson

  5. Lady (You Bring Me Up) - Commodores

  1. Young Hearts Run Free - Candi Staton

  2. The Hustle - Van McCoy

  3. You Know How to Love Me - Phyllis Hyman

  4. I Need Your Lovin’

  5. It’s A Shame - The Spinners

  1. Mysterious Vibes - The Blackbyrds

  2. Best of My Love - The Emotions

  3. Searching - Roy Ayers

  4. I Think My Heart Is Telling - Evelyn “Champagne King

  5. We Are One - Maze, Frankie Beverly

  1. Risin’ to the Top

  2. I Want To Thank You - Alicia Myers

  3. I’m Coming Out - Diana Ross

Load comments