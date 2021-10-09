Timeless Nostalgia 10/1/21

This week on Timeless Nostalgia we stuck to the basics of only playing timeless hits. See you next week!

  1. Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ - Michael Jackson

  1.  Boogie Wonderland - Earth, Wind & Fire, The Emotions

  2. Soup For One - Chic

  3. Fate - Chaka Khan

  4. I’ll Be Around - The Spinners

  5. Inspiration Information - Shuggie Otis

  1. Mind-Blowing Decisions - Heatwave

  2. Thinking of You - Sister Sledge

  3. Sexual Healing - Marvin Gaye

  4. Gotta Get You Home Tonight - Eugene Wilde

  5. Free - Deniece Williams 

  1. Be Alright -  Zapp

  2. It’s My House - Diana Ross

  3. Automatic - The Pointer Sisters

  4. Caribbean Queen - Billy Ocean

  5. She’s A Bad Mama - Carl Carlton

  1. Never Too Much - Luther Vandross

  2. The Glow of Love - Change

  3. Midas Touch - Midnight Star

  4. Ooo La La La - Teena Marie

  5. All Night Long - Mary Jane Girls

  1. Give It To Me - Rick James

  2. Rock Steady - The Whispers

  3. In the Night - Delegation

  4. Hang Tight - Keni Burke

  5. Nights Over Egypt - The Jones Girls

