This week on Timeless Nostalgia we stuck to the basics of only playing timeless hits. See you next week!
Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’ - Michael Jackson
Boogie Wonderland - Earth, Wind & Fire, The Emotions
Soup For One - Chic
Fate - Chaka Khan
I’ll Be Around - The Spinners
Inspiration Information - Shuggie Otis
Mind-Blowing Decisions - Heatwave
Thinking of You - Sister Sledge
Sexual Healing - Marvin Gaye
Gotta Get You Home Tonight - Eugene Wilde
Free - Deniece Williams
Be Alright - Zapp
It’s My House - Diana Ross
Automatic - The Pointer Sisters
Caribbean Queen - Billy Ocean
She’s A Bad Mama - Carl Carlton
Never Too Much - Luther Vandross
The Glow of Love - Change
Midas Touch - Midnight Star
Ooo La La La - Teena Marie
All Night Long - Mary Jane Girls
Give It To Me - Rick James
Rock Steady - The Whispers
In the Night - Delegation
Hang Tight - Keni Burke
Nights Over Egypt - The Jones Girls