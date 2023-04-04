LSU Women's Basketball superfan Stan Douglas has waited decades to experience a national title in women's basketball.
"I've been to all the Final Fours. This makes the fifth. This one, we hope to take care of and bring home the national championship. I want to see that thing hanging in the PMAC," said Douglas.
Douglas wears a special purple hat to all the games as it includes different memorabilia from the years.
"As you see it has the pins from each Final Four. It has the tickets from each Final Four," Douglas explained.
Douglas personally spoke to Alexis Morris over the past few weeks, telling her to try to score a certain amount of points in each game.
"I said get fifteen, she got fifteen. I said get twenty, she got twenty-one. Today I told her she had to have twenty-five."
Morris went on to score 27 against Virginia Tech that day, leading to the Tigers to the national title game, eventually winning the whole thing on Sunday.
"I will have a pin that says 'National Championship' when I get home," said Douglas.
Douglas was not wrong as LSU went on to defeat Iowa 102-85 in the National Championship.