LSU superfan Chris Guillot has been supporting the Tigers for his whole life. He is known for starting the "L-S-U" chants at LSU baseball, basketball, and gymnastics athletic events.
"It started with baseball in the '80s. I started yelling and the players during the game started saying 'Can you do it more' and they never let me stop since," said Guillot.
During Guillot's frequent trips to baseball games, he was able to build relationships around the campus of LSU. One of these notable relationships he built was with the head coach of the women's basketball team, Kim Mulkey.
"I got to know her when Kramer played. She used to mess with me all the time. We'd mess with each other, she's a character. There will be no other one like her in this world," Guillot says.
"I hope she hears this interview, but she used to date all them Italians in Tangipahoa Parish. I'm telling a little dirt on her, but she will do the same thing to me," Guillot joked.
Guillot expresses his appreciation for the LSU faithful, especially the student section for the women's basketball team this season.
"There is nothing like seeing that student section at LSU; kudos to them. I'm so happy to say I'm an alumni of LSU and I'm so proud of our students at the end of the day."
For Guillot, he only has one goal in mind.
"It's about leaving a legacy for people to enjoy. When they say L-S-U, I want them to say we are the best fans in the country, which we are." Guillot says.
Guillot has certainly left his legacy at LSU and continues to do so with his great amount of dedication and time spent rooting on the Tigers.