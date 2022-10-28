KLSU Sports Director, Patricia Caputo, takes us inside an LSU Saturday tailgate.
Dean Liljeberg tells us what tailgating means to him and how he has continued his tailgate tradition.
Liljeberg states that sometimes he sets up the tailgate at 6 a.m. to prepare for gamedays. His dedication has been crucial to a thriving tailgate.
Liljeberg tells us what is needed for a successful tailgate. "You definitely want your T.V.'s, have your internet. Food is your essentials. It can be whatever, it changes week to week." Liljeberg says that when tailgating, food is an important key to a great tailgate.
Branson Catalanotto, a student and "tailgate regular" explains what the tailgate meant to him.
"Dean is just a great host. It's a great time to hang out with family and friends," Catalanotto says when asked why this tailgate was so meaningful to him.
Catalanotto said that in Louisiana, it is just "different" and that the hospitality here is what makes tailgating in Baton Rouge so special.
Overall, tailgating is backed by the recurring theme of a "family and friend event." Liljeberg, a New Orleans native compares tailgating to Mardi Gras because both are family events.