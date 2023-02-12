The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Omari Nunes, a Chiefs fan and Will Dubecq, an Eagles fan are anxiously waiting for the kickoff.
"I think it is really cool," said Debecq "it is fun competition, but you are there to win so leave it all on the field."
For the first time in Super Bowl history, two brothers, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will face off against each other. Despite this, the brothers will never be on the field simultaneously as Travis is a four-time All-Pro tight end for Kansas City while Jason Kelce is a five-time All-Pro Center for Philadelphia.
"Everybody knows Joe Burrow is 'that guy,'" said Nunes "I was rooting for him a little bit, but I had to stay true to the Chiefs in the end.
The Cincinnati Bengals were three points away from attending Super Bowl LVll. Kansas City spoiled their chances after defeating the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship game. Meaning LSU football fans would not have the chance to see former Tigers Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase appear in their second consecutive Super Bowl.
"You are afraid he won't live up to the standards," said Debecq.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts appears to have come into his own, but before throwing for 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns during the 2022 season many wondered if Hurts could lead the team back to a Super Bowl.
"Anyone who plays a sport knows playing with an injury is complicated," said Nunes.
Wideout's Juju Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle, hamstring) are questionable for the matchup. Their injuries will leave most of the offensive workload up to rookie running back Isiah Pacheco, wide receiver Jerick McKinnon and tight end Travis Kelce.
"Go Birds, they are blowing it out of the water," said Debecq.
The two are friends after meeting during their freshman year at LSU, so they are looking forward to their favorite teams going head-to-head in the most-watched annual sporting event in America.
"Nothing too crazy," said Nunes in reference to the score, but "the Chiefs are definitely winning this time."