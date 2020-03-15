You are the owner of this article.
909 State of Mind 03/14/20

  • Updated
It'll All Be Over - DJ Koze Remix - Gerry Read

Boris Borisson's Trip to Morissons - Dusky

Lady - Hear Me Tonight - Modjo

Liquid Spirit - Claptone Remix - Gregory Porter

Work It Out - Karizma

Always - Waze & Odyssey, Tommy Theo

17 - 6am Remix - MK, KC Lights

Mono Tono - Qubiko

Etran - Disclosure, Etran Finatawa

Tango Wango - Solardo

Jak the Tek - Todd Terry, Alexander Technique

Rattle - Rebuke

Dream Space - Raxon

Alchemy - i_o Remix - Above & Beyond, Zoe Johnston

Teach Me - Amelie Lens Main Mix - Adam Beyer

Destination Mars - Shall Ocin Remix - Maceo Plex

Many Many Pings - Blawan

Hidden Signals - Metodi Hristov

Fundraiser Donors

The staff at KLSU would like to thank the following local businesses for contributing and helping out with the 2020 fundraiser. We couldn't do it without them!

  • Mid Tap
  • Frutta Bowls
  • Our Mom's
  • Jason's Deli
  • Elsie's Plate and Pie
  • Pluckers
  • BLDG5
  • Louie's

