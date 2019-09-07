Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT CONDITIONS THROUGH THE WEEKEND... .A HOT AIRMASS WILL REMAIN IN PLACE ACROSS THE AREA LEADING TO AFTERNOON HIGHS WELL ABOVE NORMAL THE REMAINDER OF TODAY AND ON SUNDAY. AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL BE MOSTLY IN THE 95 TO 100 DEGREE RANGE AND IN COMBINATION WITH HIGH HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL RESULT IN HEAT INDEX VALUES IN THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE MUCH OF THE THE DAY. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW ORLEANS HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT SUNDAY. * TEMPERATURE...HIGHS OF 95 TO 100 WITH HEAT INDEX 105 TO 110. * DURATION...5 TO 7 HOURS. * IMPACTS...HIGH HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL CAUSE AN INCREASED RISK OF HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES INCLUDING HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS...IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE...RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK...THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY...CALL 9 1 1. &&