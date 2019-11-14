Showers in the Vicinity

Today

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Sunny. High near 60F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.