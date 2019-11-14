- Bamboo Boogaloo (Bamboo Creek) Rainbowdragoneyes The Messenger (Original Soundtrack) Disc I: The Past
- Tools of War (Clockwork Tower) Jake Kaufman Shovel Knight - Specter of Torment OST
- $4cR1f1c14|_ Danny Baranowsky The Binding of Isaac
- Casino Junichi Masuda Pokemon Blue
- Beginner David Wise, Chris Stamper, Hal Canon, Brad Fuller Marble Madness
- Sand in My Potion Jake Kaufman Shantae: Risky's Revenge Original Soundtrack
- Flying Battery Zone - Act 2 Tee Lopes Sonic Mania: Expanded Soundtrack
- Technodrome ~ Let's Kick Shell! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time
- 04 Section 1 BGM Silver Surfer
- Mausoleum Mash (1-3) Danny Baranowsky Crypt of the Necrodancer OST
- Meat Golem (Ch 4 Boss) Super Meat Boy Super Meat Boy!
- Ber+Asgore Undertale
- A Gaze That Invited Disaster Garoad VA-11 HALL-A - Second Round
- First Immersion Simon Chylinski @Sy1K1 Subnautica Original Soundtrack
- Neuromods Mick Gordon Prey (Original Game Soundtrack)
- Mud Pits James Primate Rain World - Selections from the OST
- 15. Sanctuary Dungeon Legend of Zelda:A Link to the Past
- The Eight Scribes Darren Korb Pyre: Original Soundtrack
- The Proverbial Dust Biters Chris Christodoulou Deadbolt
- The Hunter's Path Marcin Przybyłowicz The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Official Soundtrack)
The Arcade : 09/14/19
Daniel DiMarco
