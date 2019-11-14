Arcade new image

Come listen to even more of your favorite video game tunes with DJ Quicksave and DJ Aphro!

  1. End of the Unknown Unknown 「ＮｉｅＲ：Ａｕｔｏｍａｔａ」Ｏｒｉｇｉｎａｌ　Ｓｏｕｎｄｔｒａｃｋ Disc 2
  2. Chozo Ruins Metroid Prime Nintendo
  3. Evaportranspiration Chris Christodoulou Risk of Rain 2: Early Access OST
  4. Alex Theme Mick Gordon Prey (Original Game Soundtrack)
  5. Ternary Game Shinji Hosoe 9 Hours, 9 Persons, 9 Doors Soundtrack disc 1
  6. tartarus_0d05 Shoji Meguro Persona 3 Original Soundtrack (DISC 2)
  7. Cemetery Tomoya Tomita, Masanari Iwata, Harumi Ueko, Masahiko Kimura Dracula X
  8. Werner und Klaus Chris Christodoulou Deadbolt
  9. Sexualizer (Feat. Flash Arnold) Perturbator Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  10. 25 BULLET HELL WILL EAT YOU ALL Enter the Gungeon
  11. Dr. Fetus' Castle (Ch 5 Dark World) Super Meat Boy Super Meat Boy!
  12. The Gourmet Grand Prix Begins ~ Gourmet Race Corn Hall & Onion Garden Hirokazu Ando, Jun Ishikawa Kirby Super Star Ultra
  13. 11 - pressure cooker VVVVV
  14. Minusbaby - A Large Part of your Mind Sliced [What Mix] Gaijin Games BIT​.​TRIP FATE Original Soundtrack​​
  15. Countryside 2 (Lee Brothers - Glad I Am) Jake Kaufman Double Dragon Neon
  16. Lisa Lisa (Lisa Lisa's Theme) - Bonus Track Chikayo Fukuda JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle Soundtrack
  17. Scream Bignic Lethal League Blaze OST
