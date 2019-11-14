Come listen to even more of your favorite video game tunes with DJ Quicksave and DJ Aphro!
- End of the Unknown Unknown 「ＮｉｅＲ：Ａｕｔｏｍａｔａ」Ｏｒｉｇｉｎａｌ Ｓｏｕｎｄｔｒａｃｋ Disc 2
- Chozo Ruins Metroid Prime Nintendo
- Evaportranspiration Chris Christodoulou Risk of Rain 2: Early Access OST
- Alex Theme Mick Gordon Prey (Original Game Soundtrack)
- Ternary Game Shinji Hosoe 9 Hours, 9 Persons, 9 Doors Soundtrack disc 1
- tartarus_0d05 Shoji Meguro Persona 3 Original Soundtrack (DISC 2)
- Cemetery Tomoya Tomita, Masanari Iwata, Harumi Ueko, Masahiko Kimura Dracula X
- Werner und Klaus Chris Christodoulou Deadbolt
- Sexualizer (Feat. Flash Arnold) Perturbator Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- 25 BULLET HELL WILL EAT YOU ALL Enter the Gungeon
- Dr. Fetus' Castle (Ch 5 Dark World) Super Meat Boy Super Meat Boy!
- The Gourmet Grand Prix Begins ~ Gourmet Race Corn Hall & Onion Garden Hirokazu Ando, Jun Ishikawa Kirby Super Star Ultra
- 11 - pressure cooker VVVVV
- Minusbaby - A Large Part of your Mind Sliced [What Mix] Gaijin Games BIT.TRIP FATE Original Soundtrack
- Countryside 2 (Lee Brothers - Glad I Am) Jake Kaufman Double Dragon Neon
- Lisa Lisa (Lisa Lisa's Theme) - Bonus Track Chikayo Fukuda JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle Soundtrack
- Scream Bignic Lethal League Blaze OST