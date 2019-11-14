Arcade new image

Come listen to more of your favorite video game tunes with DJ Quicksave and DJ Aphro!

  1. The Last Array Michael Salvatori, C Paul Johnson, Martin O Donnell & Paul McCartney Destiny Original Soundtrack
  2. Nocturne Disasterpeace FEZ
  3. The Banality of Eternity Chris Christodoulou Deadbolt
  4. Bloody Tears (from "Castlevania II: Simon's Quest") Mariachi Entertainment System Mariachi Entertainment System
  5. Boss - Mecha Biker Jake Kaufman Double Dragon Neon
  6. The Crowd Goes Wild (NMO Arena Stage) Brenton Kossak, Blaine McGurty Skullgirls 2nd Encore: Original Sound Version
  7. Rock Star Kirby & The Crystal Shards Kirby & The Crystal Shards
  8. Sprawling Savannah Mario 3D World Big Band SUPER MARIO 3D WORLD ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
  9. Let's Dance, Boys! Hiroshi Yamaguchi BAYONETTA Original Soundtrack DISC 4
  10. Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There Persona 5
  11. A Hot Mess (3-3 Hot Remix) Chipzel Chipped of the NecroDancer
  12. Into the Tunnels Matt Piersall Prey (Original Game Soundtrack)
  13. Amnesia Thomas Happ Axiom Verge Soundtrack
  14. Burning Ambush Danny Baranowsky The Binding of Isaac
  15. You're Mine Carpenter Brut Furi
  16. Shred B. Bravo/Lean Rock Lethal League Blaze OST
