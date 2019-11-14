Come listen to more of your favorite video game tunes with DJ Quicksave and DJ Aphro!
- The Last Array Michael Salvatori, C Paul Johnson, Martin O Donnell & Paul McCartney Destiny Original Soundtrack
- Nocturne Disasterpeace FEZ
- The Banality of Eternity Chris Christodoulou Deadbolt
- Bloody Tears (from "Castlevania II: Simon's Quest") Mariachi Entertainment System Mariachi Entertainment System
- Boss - Mecha Biker Jake Kaufman Double Dragon Neon
- The Crowd Goes Wild (NMO Arena Stage) Brenton Kossak, Blaine McGurty Skullgirls 2nd Encore: Original Sound Version
- Rock Star Kirby & The Crystal Shards Kirby & The Crystal Shards
- Sprawling Savannah Mario 3D World Big Band SUPER MARIO 3D WORLD ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
- Let's Dance, Boys! Hiroshi Yamaguchi BAYONETTA Original Soundtrack DISC 4
- Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There Persona 5
- A Hot Mess (3-3 Hot Remix) Chipzel Chipped of the NecroDancer
- Into the Tunnels Matt Piersall Prey (Original Game Soundtrack)
- Amnesia Thomas Happ Axiom Verge Soundtrack
- Burning Ambush Danny Baranowsky The Binding of Isaac
- You're Mine Carpenter Brut Furi
- Shred B. Bravo/Lean Rock Lethal League Blaze OST