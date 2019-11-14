Arcade new image

Come listen to even more of your favorite video game tunes with DJ Quicksave and DJ Aphro!

  1. Thermodynamic Equilibrium Chris Christodoulou Risk of Rain 2: Early Access OST
  2. Nuts and Bolts (Title) Joakim Sandberg Iconoclasts OST
  3. 03 Solstice
  4. This is Not Safe - Instrumental doseone Heavy Bullets EP
  5. Betus Blues (Ch 2 Light World) Super Meat Boy Super Meat Boy!
  6. bigearlbump Toejam and Earl
  7. Deep Sea Bass (Coral Riff) Danny Baranowsky Crypt of the Necrodancer OST
  8. Alleycat Blues Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time
  9. Nature’s Navel Hirokazu Ando, Jun Ishikawa, Yuuta Ogasawara Kirby Star Allies OST: Disc 1
  10. BGM #14 Koichi Seiyama, Jun Chikuma Bomberman Tournament
  11. Burst Man Capcom Mega Man 7 Original Sound Version
  12. The Frostlands Yasunori Nishiki OCTOPATH TRAVELER Original Soundtrack
  13. Unraveled Lorn Furi
  14. Ice Mountain Mahito Yokota Super Mario Galaxy Original Soundtrack Platinum Version (Disc 2)
  15. Dark Cave, Slowpoke Well, Ice Junichi Masuda, Go Inchinose Pokémon Gold & Silver
  16. Wretched Weaponry - Medium Dynamic Unknown 「ＮｉｅＲ：Ａｕｔｏｍａｔａ」Ｏｒｉｇｉｎａｌ　Ｓｏｕｎｄｔｒａｃｋ Disc 2
  17. Frozen Hot Sauce Lifeformed Fastfall
  18. Down the Moon Grotto Gareth Coker Ori and the Blind Forest (Original Soundtrack)
  19. Vah Ruta (Full Dungeon) Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild Expanded Soundtrack
