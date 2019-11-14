Come listen to even more of your favorite video game tunes with DJ Quicksave and DJ Aphro!
- Thermodynamic Equilibrium Chris Christodoulou Risk of Rain 2: Early Access OST
- Nuts and Bolts (Title) Joakim Sandberg Iconoclasts OST
- 03 Solstice
- This is Not Safe - Instrumental doseone Heavy Bullets EP
- Betus Blues (Ch 2 Light World) Super Meat Boy Super Meat Boy!
- bigearlbump Toejam and Earl
- Deep Sea Bass (Coral Riff) Danny Baranowsky Crypt of the Necrodancer OST
- Alleycat Blues Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time
- Nature’s Navel Hirokazu Ando, Jun Ishikawa, Yuuta Ogasawara Kirby Star Allies OST: Disc 1
- BGM #14 Koichi Seiyama, Jun Chikuma Bomberman Tournament
- Burst Man Capcom Mega Man 7 Original Sound Version
- The Frostlands Yasunori Nishiki OCTOPATH TRAVELER Original Soundtrack
- Unraveled Lorn Furi
- Ice Mountain Mahito Yokota Super Mario Galaxy Original Soundtrack Platinum Version (Disc 2)
- Dark Cave, Slowpoke Well, Ice Junichi Masuda, Go Inchinose Pokémon Gold & Silver
- Wretched Weaponry - Medium Dynamic Unknown 「ＮｉｅＲ：Ａｕｔｏｍａｔａ」Ｏｒｉｇｉｎａｌ Ｓｏｕｎｄｔｒａｃｋ Disc 2
- Frozen Hot Sauce Lifeformed Fastfall
- Down the Moon Grotto Gareth Coker Ori and the Blind Forest (Original Soundtrack)
- Vah Ruta (Full Dungeon) Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild Expanded Soundtrack