Come listen to more of your favorite video game tunes with DJ Quicksave and DJ Aphro!

  1. 19-brinstar-overgrown-with-vegetation Super Metroid
  2. The Axion Thomas Happ Axiom Verge Soundtrack
  3. Everything Is Going to Be Okay Mick Gordon Prey (Original Game Soundtrack)
  4. Ossuary Yoann Laulan Dead Cells
  5. Threshold Skopje Radio Symphonic Orchestra Journey
  6. Rain in C Minor Disasterpeace The Floor is Jelly OST
  7. Maneuvers Simon Chylinski @Sy1K1 Subnautica Original Soundtrack
  8. Terra Pluviam Chris Christodoulou Risk of Rain 2: Early Access OST
  9. King's Row Derek Duke Overwatch (Collector's Edition Soundtrack)
  10. Enmity of the Dark Lord Danny Baranowsky The Binding of Isaac
  11. Wisdom Of Rage Waveshaper Furi
  12. Crypteque (1-2 Remix) A_Rival Crypt of the Necrodancer OST
  13. Neo Star Kirby & The Crystal Shards Kirby & The Crystal Shards
  14. Med Sci 1 Eric Brosius System Shock 2 OST
  15. Death Wind Yumiko Kanki F-Zero
  16. Song of the Ancients - Atonement/Ding SQUARE ENIX NieR:Automata Original Soundtrack HACKING TRACKS
