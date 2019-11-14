Come listen to more of your favorite video game tunes with DJ Quicksave and DJ Aphro!
- 19-brinstar-overgrown-with-vegetation Super Metroid
- The Axion Thomas Happ Axiom Verge Soundtrack
- Everything Is Going to Be Okay Mick Gordon Prey (Original Game Soundtrack)
- Ossuary Yoann Laulan Dead Cells
- Threshold Skopje Radio Symphonic Orchestra Journey
- Rain in C Minor Disasterpeace The Floor is Jelly OST
- Maneuvers Simon Chylinski @Sy1K1 Subnautica Original Soundtrack
- Terra Pluviam Chris Christodoulou Risk of Rain 2: Early Access OST
- King's Row Derek Duke Overwatch (Collector's Edition Soundtrack)
- Enmity of the Dark Lord Danny Baranowsky The Binding of Isaac
- Wisdom Of Rage Waveshaper Furi
- Crypteque (1-2 Remix) A_Rival Crypt of the Necrodancer OST
- Neo Star Kirby & The Crystal Shards Kirby & The Crystal Shards
- Med Sci 1 Eric Brosius System Shock 2 OST
- Death Wind Yumiko Kanki F-Zero
- Song of the Ancients - Atonement/Ding SQUARE ENIX NieR:Automata Original Soundtrack HACKING TRACKS